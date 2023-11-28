Persona 5 Tactica Isn’t Doing So Hot On Xbox

It’s always curious when a video game that was a huge hit on a set of systems suddenly gets a spinoff title that looks to “cash in” on the game’s popularity, and its success varies. Don’t get us wrong, there are plenty of spinoff titles that do well, or, at the very least, well enough. Just look at Mario for examples of that. But sometimes, the games that do incredible on certain platforms do so for a specific reason, and trying to spin that off can have consequences. Something Persona 5 Tactica might be learning right now based on Xbox Game Pass numbers.

Yes, we admit it seems odd that we’re focusing on a specific group of gamers here, but it’s important for various reasons. First, the Xbox Game Pass has been a haven for many gamers due to its low price point and the number of titles that they currently have. Plus, Microsoft pays big money to certain publishers so that they can have these titles on the service on day one. Persona 5 Tactica was one such title, and when True Achievements looked at how many players were even trying to play the game on the service, it wasn’t good.

In fact, when you look at the chart they put together, the game floundered in its first week and then made a sharp turn downward. That’s in contrast to the other games of the series, where they were on a steady curve upward for a while before eventually fizzling out.

So why is this game not getting the attention that the other games did? Well, the first obvious answer is the gameplay style. This isn’t a pure RPG like the other games in the mainline franchise; it’s a tactics title, which makes it a bit more niche and something only “hardcore fans” would want versus the casual fans.

Second, unlike the game it’s based on, it’s not a “revolutionary title” with a super gripping story and animations that capture the animation. Yes, the team at Atlus put a lot into the game and even added more music than the original title had, but it’s not the same. Many gamers didn’t like the Chibi art style, and others felt that the way they handled things took away from the original.

Plus, many people wonder why Atlus is making all these spinoffs versus just working on the next title! This is the third or fourth spinoff of the 5th entry, and fans are frankly not interested in more.