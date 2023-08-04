How To Delete Your Early Access Save Files In Baldur’s Gate 3

For the best chance at having a smooth launch, early adopters of Baldur's Gate 3 have been advised to delete all their old saves.

With Baldur’s Gate 3 finally here after years in the Early Access oven, early adopters need to jump through a few hoops if they want the smoothest entry to the full release. Larian Studios have advised that all players not only uninstall their copy of Baldur’s Gate 3 but also delete any saved files.

For anyone well-versed in the Early Access model, this should come as no surprise. However, for newcomers, this can be quite the blow as any progress you’ve made is lost. It’s a necessary evil, and we are going to walk you through how to get your PC ready for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Why Do You Need To Delete Your Save?

The main reason you need to delete all your saved data is to prevent any unforeseen issues that may arise between Baldur’s Gate 3 and its Early Access cousin. Deleting your saves and uninstalling the game helps to ensure the full release of Baldur’s Gate 3 works on launch.

How To Delete Your Save Data In Baldur’s Gate 3

The easiest way to delete your saves in Baldur’s Gate 3 is to boot up the game. Once you’ve made it to the main menu, head to the Load screen. From here, select the name of each Campaign you have started and hit Delete (lower right-hand corner). You will be asked if you are certain this is what you want to do. Confirm your selection and that campaign will be deleted.

Repeat these steps for every campaign you have started. Once you have done all of that, return to the main menu. If done correctly, the Load button will no longer be visible. Your only option for play should be New Game.

How To Uninstall Baldur’s Gate 3’s Early Access

This step is pretty straightforward. Baldur’s Gate 3’s early access is the default version of the game until the full version is released. As of writing, the full game should be out globally. All you have to do then is go into your Steam, Epic, or GOG client, right-click on Baldur’s Gate 3, and click Uninstall. This will remove the game from your hard drive.

The final step is to reinstall Baldur’s Gate 3. This should have a size of around 120GB (up from the Early Access size of 60GB). Once fully installed, provided you did all of the above, you should be able to play Baldur’s Gate 3 without a hitch.

That’s all we have for Baldur’s Gate 3 for now. Be sure to check out our other guides and lists for more Baldur’s Gate content.