The Sims Movie Is Happening, Here Is Who Is Working On It

The Sims is officially getting its first ever movie, and it is moving forward at Amazon MGM which is exciting for fans of the video game. The Sims 4 is the most recent installment in the lineup, with Project Rene which will be the fifth game in the works currently that is said it won’t be called The Sims 5 so it has a project name instead.

The flim production company called LuckyChap Entertainment as well as producer Margot Robbie from the Barbie movie and the director Kate Herron from Loki will be working on the flim as well according to GameSpot. The movie has been in development for a while, but production is finally on the horizon.

The first time we heard about the Sims movie again was just a few months ago, now to learn that we will finally be getting it instead of it going into the shadow realm. The production company – LuckyChap Entertainment is ran by Robbie, Tom Ackerlay, Sophia Kerr, and Josie MCNamara will also be working on the project.

With the Sims being the type of game that it is, where players are required to control the characters, help them learn and grown, and basically tell them everything to do – like getting dishes out of the yard and not washing them in the bathroom – it will be really interesting to see how this movie comes along. But after the release of the Super Mario Bros Movie, video game movies have a newfound reputation.