Kingdom Hearts Saga Could Also Come To Switch 2

If you haven’t already heard, the Kingdom Hearts Saga is coming to Steam in June. That’s a big deal for multiple reasons. Yes, the games, in their combined upgraded forms, were previously on the PC via the Epic Games Store. But most people didn’t know that, nor would they go and use that store because of all the shenanigans that have gone on with it over the years. Anyway, its coming to Steam is a huge deal and a key move from Square Enix after declaring that they were going to go multiplatform with its franchises going forward. But we’re not here today to talk about the Steam versions.

Instead, not long after the revelation was made and the launch trailer was dropped, which you can see below, leaker Midori hinted that the game could be brought to the Nintendo Switch 2 when it drops next year. This was picked up by insider Stealth, who is rather excited about the notion.

According to one of Midori's sources, the entire Kingdom Hearts series + Kingdom Hearts 4 could be coming to Switch 2.



Hopefully, physical editions and not this cloud nonsense!https://t.co/6OPaGT1RGd pic.twitter.com/r4EQNYLGf3 — Stealth (@Stealth40k) May 21, 2024

As Stealth correctly notes, the Kingdom Hearts is on the Nintendo Switch. The catch is that they are “cloud versions” of the game, which means that gamers must have a constant, steady internet connection if they wish to play the games on the system. It’s a “half-hearted” attempt to get the games on the console. Plus, given that no one really talks about the cloud version on Switch, it’s fair to assume it’s not as good as it could be.

Should they come to the Switch 2, it would be a big deal for multiple reasons. First, it would be a key highlight for the young system within its first few months, as it would be the only system that would let people play the franchise on the go. Second, it would further cement the friendship/partnership between Square Enix and Nintendo, which grew quite a bit during the original Switch’s lifetime via exclusive titles and remakes.

Furthermore, it would keep eyes on the series as Square Enix gears up toward the release of the 4th mainline entry in the ever-growing franchise. We know the fourth game is coming to PS5 and have loose details on what will happen within it, but things are still up in the air. Plus, there’s a movie being made of the franchise, so getting more fan love for the series before that release could be a boon.

Either way, this is just a rumor, so you should take it with a grain of sale until Square Enix or Nintendo confirms it.