Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Sheathe You Weapons | Tips & Tricks

Running around the Forgotten Realms with your weapon draw is quite the faux pas in Balder's Gate 3, so let's sheathe our weapons, aye?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is finally here for those lucky few who have a PC. Heck, it’s not far off for those who chose to go down the console route. After years in Early Access, it’s finally time to dive back into the Forgotten Realms and have a proper CRPG experience. It’s bound to be a good time filled with roleplaying goodness.

Funnily enough, as an RPG, one of the first things we did was stress over how to sheathe your weapon. Running around towns, villages, and even the wilds looks a bit funky when you are haphazardly brandishing a blade the size of a moderately sized human female. It looks ridiculous, and frankly, it can’t be safe for anyone involved.

How To Sheathe Your Weapons In Baldur’s Gate 3

There are two ways you can slide your weapon into its sheath in Baldur’s Gate 3. The way most will accidentally stumble across, without trawling the controls menu, is by entering your inventory and physically unequipping and then equipping your weapons. This should snap any weapon you are holding to your back. This method is a smidge clunky, but it gets the job done.

If you want to abide by basic health and safety regulations more effectively, then pressing the ‘U’ key (default controls) will cause your character to put them away. It’s that simple. Of course, there are times sheathing simply won’t work, and this will normally be when you are in combat. Thankfully, these are the instances in which having a blade at the ready is socially acceptable, so don’t worry.

Benefits Of Weapon Sheathing

The benefits of sheathing your weapon are as vast as the ocean but as ephemeral and nebulous as a toddler’s emotional state. There are no benefits mechanically to sheathing your weapon, but there’s also no mechanical benefit to having a walking animation. Sheathing your weapon is purely a roleplaying consideration.

Nobody wants to look like a right dingus when their claymore clips through the head of a small elven child. Have some consideration for the world you are in and sheath your weapons. It’s the right thing to do.

Downsides Of Weapon Sheathing In Baldur’s Gate 3

Now the downside to sheathing your weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3 is that all weapons sheathe to your back. It doesn’t matter how small the weapon is, it is going on your back, and it can look ridiculous. A small price to pay that should hopefully be tweaked in a future patch.

That’s all we have for Baldur’s Gate 3 for now. Be sure to check out our other guides and lists for more Baldur’s Gate content.