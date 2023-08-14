Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Survive The Shadow Curse

Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3 introduces players to the Shadow-Cursed Lands — a vast region infected with a terrible malady that dishes out extreme damage when you’re not protected by light sources. The entire area is filled with deadly enemies that pull you away from your precious light or try to knock the torch right out of your hands. If you want to survive for long, you’ll need to find a permanent solution to the Shadow Curse.

And there’s a way to protect yourself. Unfortunately, the first method you’ll find is a trick — what you’ll really want to do is unlock the power of a Moonlantern. These rare items are carried only by the elite of the Cult of the Absolute, and finding one is tricky. The Moonlantern has the power to protect you from the darkest, deepest Shadow Curse areas. If you want to explore the full map without having to worry about light sources all the time, here’s how to fix your Shadow Curse problem.

More Baldur’s Gate 3 guides:

Beginner Guide | All Origin Companions | Should You Use Tadpoles? | Recruit Minthara | Romance Karlach | Infernal Iron Locations | Best Magic Items In Act 1 | Owlbear Companion | Craft Healing Potions | Perfect Pickpocket Guide | Oathbreaker Paladin Subclass | How To Cure Gale | How To Rescue Halsin | Kill The Goblin Camp Leaders | Assassin & Gloomstalker Tips | Defiled Temple Puzzle | Auntie Ethel Guide | Underdark Entrances | Easy Gold Trick

Temporary Shadow Curse Protection

In Act 2, you’ll reach the Shadow-Cursed Lands. In this area, you’ll experience extreme damage in the darkness. The only way to hold it back is with light. The most common source of light is torches.

Torches are the most common light source. Equip a torch before entering the Shadow-Cursed Lands. One character is all you need. The torch takes up a weapon slot. This makes torches not ideal for exploration — especially when you’re ambushed in the shadows.

are the most common light source. Equip a torch before entering the Shadow-Cursed Lands. One character is all you need. The torch takes up a weapon slot. This makes torches not ideal for exploration — especially when you’re ambushed in the shadows. Light Evocation Cantrip is another useful light source. This low-level spell generates light when cast, and because it is a Cantrip, you can use it as often as needed. Using this cantrip generates light around the targeted party member. You can also target yourself. Very, very useful.

is another useful light source. This low-level spell generates light when cast, and because it is a Cantrip, you can use it as often as needed. Using this cantrip generates light around the targeted party member. You can also target yourself. Very, very useful. You can respec a Wizard Class to gain this spell or obtain the Guiding Light ring. This ring is located in the Act 1 Underdark, at the top of the Arcane Tower. Defeat Bernard to acquire it.

There are two ways to travel through the Shadow-Cursed Lands. Most likely, you’ll use the Grymforge Elevator. This places you much closer to a safe place.

Traversing The Shadow-Cursed Lands :

: If you help True Soul Nere in the Shadow-Cursed Lands, he’ll reward you with a special Lyre. Play it outside in the Shadow-Cursed Lands for aid.

in the Shadow-Cursed Lands, he’ll reward you with a special Lyre. Play it outside in the Shadow-Cursed Lands for aid. If you aren’t helping Nere, you’ll need to find another way. Use Light Evocation or Torches to quickly encounter a Harper scouting party near the Grymforge exit. Talk to them and defeat the Shadows that attack, they’ll tell you to go to the Last Light Inn and mark it on your map.

Travel to the Last Light Inn to the west of the Shadow encounter with the Harper patrol. Stay close to them or equip torches (or use Light) to avoid taking damage until you reach the inn. Even if you don’t encounter (or save) the patrol, you can travel to the Inn for safety.

Last Light Inn is surrounded by a bubble of protection. Enter the bubble and light protection is no longer necessary. Inside, you’ll encounter Jaheira the leader of the camp. You’ll also find refugees here — if you saved them in the Emerald Grove, they’ll aid you.

Permanent Shadow Curse Protection

Avoid this encounter and talk to the Harper patrol outside instead.

Inside the Last Light Inn, talk to Jaheira to unlock a method to permanently protect yourself against the Shadow-Curse. She’ll tell you to talk to Isobel in the upstairs private bedroom. Isobel is waiting on the ledge outside. Do NOT talk to Isobel.

WARNING: If you talk to Isobel, servants of the Absolute will appear. A powerful Agent of the Absolute and multiple Winged Horrors will invade the inn. If they take Isobel, the entire Inn will succumb to the Shadow-Curse. This fight is extremely difficult. There’s an easier method.

Instead of talking to Isabel, talk to the Harper patrol near the front gate. They’ll plan an ambush against a group of Absolutists. Join them at the ruined village to the south. Ambush Kar’niss, the powerful Spider-Drow, with the help of the Harpers. The Drow is carrying a working Moonlantern.

How To Get A Moonlantern : Wipe out the party of Absolutists lead by Kar’niss to acquire the Moonlantern.

: Wipe out the party of Absolutists lead by to acquire the Moonlantern. If you ambush the group with the Harpers, don’t attack immediately. Kar’niss will kill one of his own party, making the ambush easier.

Kar’niss is extremely tough, but with the help of the ambush party, this fight should be doable even if you’re not prepared. Collect the Moonlantern off the dead body of Kar’nis. This generates a Moonshield Aura that keeps your party safe in any Shadow Curse area.

How To Get Improved Shadow Curse Protection: Instead of equipping the Moon Lantern, you can use it to give yourself a permanent aura of protection. Release the fairy inside by inspecting it — don’t turn the mechanism. Simply release her and she’ll grant you a condition called ‘Pixie Blessing‘. This blessing provides you with protection against even the strongest Shadow Curse.

With this protection, you’ll be able to approach the Moonrise Towers. The Pixie Blessing does not last forever. Use the bell you’ll acquire by freeing her, and she’ll restore your protection. It lasts many in-game (and IRL) hours, so you only need to re-up protection every once in a while. This protection makes exploring the Shadow-Cursed Lands infinitely easier.