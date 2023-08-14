Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Gets New Reveals In Trailer

While many fan-favorite Pokemon in the now nine generations have been created, most would agree that the starter Pokemon for the nine generations have special places in trainers’ hearts. After all, every starter is highly anticipated when a new generation is announced, and everyone wants to see what they are, how they’ll play, and then what they’ll evolve into. If you played Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’d know that certain starter Pokemon are already in the title via Tera Raids and other events. But for those who noticed that several of them haven’t been brought into the title yet, the DLC will have you covered.

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero,” will bring forth the remaining starter Pokemon for you to get. That includes Pokemon like Cyndaquil, Chespin, Mudkip, and more. That means that, if you wanted, you could have an entire team of starter Pokemon or ensure that you have all nine generations of starter Pokemon within your Pokedex. We’re pretty sure that will appeal to many of you.

You’ll have to wait for the second part of the DLC, “The Indigo Disk,” to collect them naturally. But if you have them in your Pokemon Home account, you can transfer them from the game to there once the DLC arrives.

But wait! That’s not all the trailer below revealed. In addition to the starter Pokemon returning, there are brand-new moves that certain Pokemon can use in battle!

The moves that have been revealed are Psychic Noise, Upperhand, Raging Bolt, and Tachyon Cutter, all of which you can see in the new trailer:

As you noticed at the end, the other reveal is that there’s going to be a new Tera Type available through the DLC. But the trailer doesn’t specifically state what it is. However, the implication is that the type will be a “unified” one based on all that came before and will be housed in a crown. There is speculation that this crown could be the endgame content for the two-part DLC.

The first part of the set, “The Teal Mask,” is less than a month away, as it’ll arrive on September 13th. In it, you’ll travel to a new area and participate in a festival where you’ll eventually meet a set of new Pokemon. There will be new Pokemon to catch from past regions, new people to meet, and more.

So if nothing else, the DLC will keep you busy.