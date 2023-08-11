South Park: Snow Day Announced

South Park has quite a strong following, and over the years, we’ve seen this franchise get a few notable video game releases. But since South Park: The Fractured but Whole was released in 2017, it’s been relatively quiet for the IP. For a new mainline game, fans of the South Park franchise were left waiting. But now that wait is coming to an end. We know a new game is in the works, and best of all, we can expect it to land in the marketplace next year. Here’s everything we’ve learned about it so far.

During THQ Nordic’s recent showcase, the company unveiled that a new South Park game was coming out. The game is called South Park: Snow Day and it’s set to land in the marketplace sometime in 2024. We know that this is an upcoming 3D game that will follow our favorite characters, such as Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny. Unfortunately, some of the finer details are missing right now. However, the game’s narrative will be centered around a snow day. It’s the one unexpected day kids rejoice when it happens. Schools are canceled, and with it comes a day full of fun. Or, in the case of South Park, chaos.

This new game is all about saving the world once again. There’s a new scenery with streets closed off from the piles of snow. What this will entail for the narrative remains a mystery, but since the game is not hitting the marketplace until next year, there’s plenty of time for the development studio to highlight more of the game. Regardless, this is a South Park game, so you can still expect some over-the-top moments.

While we’re waiting for more information to make its way to the public slowly, you’ll be able to check out the official reveal trailer below. Meanwhile, we know that once this game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch platforms. So get ready to enjoy another magical snow day adventure and the battles that it will bring into the streets.

For now, if you have yet to dive into the latest installments for the South Park franchise, you can pick up both South Park: The Stick of Truth along with South Park: The Fractured but Whole today.