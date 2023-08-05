Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Open The Gilded Chest In The Owlbear Cave

Exploration is key to getting the most out of Baldur's Gate 3, but sometimes exploration can lead you straight into the Owlbear's jaws.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled to the brim with secrets to find, riddles to solve, and treasure to uncover. It’s one of the many reasons exploring the densely packed world of Faerun is so darn compelling. The moment you complete the tutorial, adventure and reward are waiting around every corner.

One of the earlier puzzles you need to solve is in a hidden Owlbear Cave near Druids Grove. This is one of the most dangerous places you can venture to in the early game simply by virtue of the cave’s namesake. Do some sleuthing, however, and you are bound to find some interesting loot.

Dealing With The Owlbear

As you might have expected, the Owlbear Cave has an Owlbear as a resident. Heck, it has two if you count the cub. If you want to explore the cave fully, then you are going to have to deal with the Owlbear in one way or another. Owlbears are no joke though, and even looking at its HP pool, you might be put off.

If you don’t want to spend the resources battling the Owlbear, then don’t worry. Most of the treasure in this cave isn’t guarded by the bear. In fact, the only thing of note is a magical armour piece found on a skeleton near the Owlbear’s patrol route.

If you want this piece of armour, then use Asterion or any sneaky character to nab it from the corpse without alerting the Owlbear.

If you want to kill the Owlbear, then we recommend climbing up onto an overhanging ledge and using the height advantage to your, well, advantage. This will force the Owlbear to jump up and fight you. You can then use any Knockback skill/spell to launch the Owlbear back to the ground floor for massive damage.

If you manage to kill the Owlbear without killing the cub you will even get a bonus cutscene.

Opening The Gilded Chest

The main reason you are here is probably down to the magically sealed, and highly damaging Gilded Chest. Before you attempt to open it we advise you to have Shadowheart leave the party, or at the very least, leave the cave. Due to the nature of this chest, her religious views can get in the way a tad.

Touching the chest will cause you to take massive damage, so don’t touch it. Instead, use Jump to jump across the gap towards the statue of Selune. You will find a Prayer Note on the floor. Pick it up and head back to the chest. If you are Proficient in Religion, then read the Prayer to dispel the enchantment on the chest.

If you are struggling to pass the test, then we recommend using Gale. Once the enchantment is gone you are free to open the chest and loot it. It has some pretty valuable items and even a magical artefact. Well worth the effort.

That’s all we have for Baldur’s Gate 3 for now. Be sure to check out our other guides and lists for more Baldur’s Gate content.