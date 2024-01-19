Special Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Amiibo Have Arrived!

It’s true that it’s been a while since Xenoblade Chronicles 3 launched on Switch, but when it comes to Amiibo, they’re never on time unless Nintendo demands them to be. Today, the special featuring main characters Noah and Mio arrived in stores, so we hope you got your pre-orders in so you don’t have to rush to the nearest store to try and get one! Regardless, like most Amiibo, if you scan them into their title, you’ll get special outfits that’ll tie into a key part of the story. No, we won’t spoil it because you should play the game! It’s really good.

Anyway, what makes this set of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Amiibo so special is that you’re getting a two-for-one special as Noah and Mio are together in this special pack. That’s important because, in the game, they are inseparable after a certain point, and we find out that they are basically destined to be with one another. So, given that, why would the Amiibo separate them? Exactly, that would be mean.

For those unfamiliar with the game or its story, this is the series’s third “mainline” entry. We say that as there was a “side game,” which could be getting a remake if rumors are to be believed…

Anyway, the game takes place in a world where two nations are constantly at each other’s throats via a war that literally never ends. The lives of those within the nations only last ten years, and then they “pass on.” And that’s if they’re lucky! Many die well before then.

Noah and Mio, alongside their friends, are on opposite sides of the conflict and fight one another when a twist of fate is thrown at them. They soon learn a terrible truth about their world and search for a mysterious city that holds all the answers.

The game blends beautiful storytelling with intense combat that’ll have you commanding up to seven people at once to take out enemies of all shapes and sizes. It can be a bit tricky, but you’ll get the hang of it eventually.

Upon its release in 2022, the game was not only beloved by fans and critics alike but it was later nominated for Game of the Year by many ceremonies, including The Game Awards, which is why “Epic Flute Guy” exists in pop culture.

Plus, in 2023, the “Future Redeemed” DLC further tied the three main games together, and players loved that, too.