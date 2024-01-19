PlayStation Store Highlights Their New Year Deals Promo

Video games can be an expensive hobby. I’m sure I don’t have to tell you that. There are several big title releases each month, and with this latest-generation console, we saw the price for new AAA games rise. Rather than paying the once-standard $59.99 for a new game, we’re digging further into our pockets to pay the new $69.99 price tag. This all boils down to waiting for some games to drop in price. We might have to be more selective on the games we pick up at launch and which titles are left to drop in price over time. Fortunately, sales are always going on, including on official marketplaces like the PlayStation Store.

Because video games are certainly more expensive now, you might be keen on waiting for these sales and promotional events to take advantage of purchasing a new game. We’re always looking for some new deals and sales to help showcase. For this weekend, we wanted to highlight a new sale promotion going on at the PlayStation Store. This is a New Year Deals sale promo. We might have had New Year’s a bit ago, but Sony was still running their holiday sale event during that time. So, those of you who missed out on that sale promo can check out some of the game deals being offered with this promo.

PlayStation Store New Year Deals Highlight

Sonic Superstars $35.99

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition $19.99

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre $31.99

Mortal Kombat X $4.99

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection $19.99

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $15.99

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition $9.99

Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition $39.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 $19.79

Detroit: Become Human $9.99

Resident Evil 5 $4.99

Resident Evil 3 $9.99

That’s just a small look at some of the games being discounted right now. With over 1,900 items for sale, you’ll want to sift through the pages yourself to see if anything on your backlog is available. Hopefully, you’ll find something worth picking up at a discount. Fortunately, you have some time to check out this sale promotion. Currently, the New Year Deals sale event is not slated to end until January 31, 2024. So you’ll want to check out everything offered this month while you have time before Sony ends the sale event.

With that said, you can find the sale even right here. This will take you directly to the PlayStation Store deals page. That will provide you a link to the specific New Year Deals event, but it will also showcase some of the other deals being advertised on the PlayStation Store.