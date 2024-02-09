Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – Where to Find the Ghost Ship

Even with a trophy or achievement tied to it, the Ghost Ship can be incredibly hard to find in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Though there is a trophy/achievement tied to finding the Ghost Ship in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, the process of actually locating this secret area is surprisingly difficult. Of course, as usual, you don’t have to worry about that one iota if you’re here and reading this guide.

Below, we’ll provide a text description of how to find it and a video in case you’re still struggling to locate it. Read on to find yourself a spooky schooner and solve this mystery once and for all.

Where to Find the Ghost Ship in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

To begin with, you’re going to want to travel to the main Soma Tree warp point in the Soma Tree region. When you arrive, head right past the giant wolf and through a courtyard with two walking trees. Climb up the wall links to exit the room. Now, you’ll have to grapple up and use your double jump and your dodge to land on a vertical wall.

Slide down it, double-jump, and dash across to the next chain link. From here, you’ll find yourself in an area with two attacking birds and several grappling points. Cross from the first two and then dash over the spikes to reach the next one. Dash through another set of spikes, use another grapple point and you should be able to reach the far wall.

Head through the small opening. and grapple four more times to reach two of those purple explosion enemies. Grab one with your stash maneuver and throw it against the wall to make your way through. Now, you’ll find yourself at the Lighthouse, which hides its own treasures.

From here, all you have to do is head to the right until you see a floor you can pass through. Jump down through it, use your chakra to pass through the bars, and head down until you drop to find yourself at the secret Ghost Ship. The area will announce itself as part of The Raging Sea when you arrive, but when you check your map, you’ll see that you’re in the right spot.