Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – How to Complete the Final Time Puzzle

There are five increasingly tough time challenges for you to overcome in the Sacred Archives area of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

If you’ve past the halfway point in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, you’ll likely already have discovered the five timed challenges in the Sacred Archives region. While the first four are mandatory, as you’ll need to complete them to gain one of your Simurgh powers, the fifth optional one is by far the hardest. That’s why we’re going to guide you through it from start to finish in both text and video formats.

How to Complete the Final Time Puzzle in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Activate the statue and follow the directions below to complete this puzzle. Remember, you can pause at any time if you want to re-check the steps.

1st run: Take the bottom area and step on the first two switches for a few seconds each before moving on to the lever. Pull it, wait a couple of seconds, and then pull it again. Step on the next switch for a second or two, and then make a copy before the timer runs out.

2nd run: Take the top area and step on the switch for a second before moving on. Do the same with the following two ground switches (you’ll have to be quick to get through the doors). Hold down another switch for a second, then head through the final door and flip the lever. Transfer back to the clone on the bottom and step on the switch that’s now available.

3rd run: If you did the first two runs correctly, you’ll find that the third one is a breeze. All you have to do is take the middle route and run and dash between the doors as quickly as possible. Push yourself against each door so that you don’t miss the gap to get through. Now, just wait for the bottom version of you to open the final gate and head on through for your reward.

Note that a path above the doorway to the final time puzzle will also open, offering you a second reward. Also, if you’re watching the video above to get through the challenge, switch to the 1:10 mark after the first run, as there’s a 40-second delay.