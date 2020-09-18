The Best Xbox One Survival Games

Looking for a challenge? Survival games have the main focus of gathering resources, maintaining your vital signs, crafting useful items, and attempting to survive the elements. The survival genre is constantly finding new video games released into the market quite regularly and if you own an Xbox One then there are certainly a few iconic games you can pick up right now. I always like to alert people early on that there’s no real definitive list as we all have our tastes and interests. With that said, here are a few video games that have tended to be popular for the genre. Do you agree with the list or would you add a game or two? We want to know your lists as well.

#10 DayZ

DayZ is an open-world survival video game where players are tasked with surviving the fictional post-Soviet Republic during the zombie pandemic. Starting out, players have practically nothing and it’s up to them when it comes to locating some useful items. Likewise, the video game also has a focus on human interaction where players can join forces or go against one another. Furthermore, players can expect an option to switch back between first-person and third-person mode.

This is a game similar to the likes of Ark: Survival Evolve as it’s an online multiplayer game to simply try to stay alive and healthy. Ultimately, it’s tough to decide who can be trusted especially if you jump online without a group of friends playing. With vocal chat enabled when players are close enough, you could potentially make friends and try to survive together, or backstab in hopes of ripping away some resources to keep your player’s vital signs in order.

#9 Ark Survival Evolved

Ark: Survival Evolved is an action-adventure survival game. Played in either a first-person or third-person perspective, players will find themselves washed up on a shore filled with all sorts of hazards including creatures and even hostile players. This online game pins players into an open world where in order to survive you’ll need to establish a base, make fire, and gather resources. There are several elements players will have to ensure are in the green such as health, stamina, oxygen, hunger, and thirst.

As mentioned, a good part of this game is based around building up locations to stay safe. This is done by gathering enough supplies to craft different components such as walls and doors. However, no matter how skilled you become, there’s always the threat of another player or faction group who may raid for some goods.

#8 Flame in the Flood

The Flame in the Flood is a roguelike survival adventure game that follows a young girl named Scout who is traveling down a river after a flood destroyed most of humanity. Being a roguelike survival game, players will want to aim for progressing the game without dying otherwise they will lose precious equipment and valuables. However, there is a checkpoint system attached as well so instead of starting completely over and attempting to regain resources, players can choose to start from a previous checkpoint. As you venture out you’ll have to grab resources and attempt to keep ahead from any dangerous whether it be wildlife or a flood.

#7 7 Days to Die

7 Days to Die takes place after a world war which caused much of the planet to be wiped out after being exposed to nuclear weaponry. This has ultimately lead to a large majority of humans becoming mindless zombies leaving the remaining few survivors to scavenge resources for survival.

Players will find themselves seeking a variety of items to maintain their survival such as shelter, food, and of course, water. This is a game that mixes traditional survival and survival horror elements. It’s also one that is often recommended for players looking to enjoy a survival game that they may have missed out on.

#6 Don’t Starve

Don’t Starve puts players into the role of a scientist named Wilson where he is forced to survive all sorts elements in a dark unusual world. The game has several vital signs to manage such as keeping Wilson fed and mentally stable. What has kept this game active since its release in 2013 was the various updates that brought new game modes. For instance, one of the updates that fans really gravitated towards was Don’t Starve Together. As the name suggests the game is focused around multiplayer where up to six players can attempt to survive together.