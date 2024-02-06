Insomniac Is Still Working On Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s New Game Plus

If demand is still high, there must surely still be a lot of fans still playing.

Insomniac has confirmed that they are still working on a much requested feature for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Responding to PlayStationSize on Twitter, who asked about New Game Plus, the official Insomniac Twitter account said this:

“Our team is still working on it. We’ll be delighted to share more news soon as we can.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 released in October 20, 2023, and sold more than 2.5 million units in the first 24 hours, becoming the fastest selling PlayStation Studios title within that time frame. It then reached five million units in 11 days. While for any fledgling or even middle tier video game studio, this would be fantastic news, there is something that makes this information worse than it sounds.

Ironically, that something is the PlayStation 5 console’s own sales numbers. As of December 2023, Sony reported that their console has sold over 50 million units around the world. While we don’t know the sales numbers for either Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or the PlayStation 5 right now, the console has a poor attach rate for any of its first party titles.

And we know this is a real issue, and not just speculation, because of information that leaked out because of the Rhysida ransomware attack on Insomniac Games. Among the painful details, we learned that Insomniac is planning to lay off between 50 to 75 employees after making Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Insomniac’s own internal assessment also indicated that they spent too much to make the game, in comparison to how much it has sold, and the profit it has generated, as a result. Of the $ 280 million they spent to make the game, they believe they could have cut that expense down by as much as $ 65 million.

We also know that Insomniac is working on a roadmap that includes three expansions, the PC port, and online play, coming for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. These are all also scheduled to release this year, but if Insomniac is still working on New Game Plus, they may not be working on schedule, and this timetable may have been staggered back already.

Regardless of Insomniac’s woes outside the public eye, there is no doubt that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a huge, record breaking success for the studio. It may not have as big a sprawling open world as other games (which some gamers consider a blessing in itself), but fans have definitely spent hours still playing in it, if the demand for New Game Plus is still high.

Hopefully, Insomniac will have more good news on updates to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 soon.