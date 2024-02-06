Rumor: Nintendo Direct Potential Dates Leaked

Nintendo still has a lot that they can sell to their fans before even thinking about announcing a new console, though they can do that too.

We now have a surprisingly specific rumor about the next Nintendo Direct.

As shared on reddit by user IcePopsicleDragon, Universo Nintendo claims that the Direct will be coming sometime between February 12 to 15, 2024.

Universo Nintendo cites an anonymous source, who says they have no other information, for example, on the games that will be showcased on the Direct, the duration of the Direct, or if the format is an indie Direct or a full-fledged Direct presentation.

Of course, the main point of interest for the Nintendo Direct is if Nintendo will finally reveal the successor to the Nintendo Switch. We have learned a lot of details about the Nintendo Switch successor, none of which have been verified. Nintendo isn’t even confirming that they are moving on from the Switch, with president Shuntaro Furukawa going so far as to state that some of the rumors are plain incorrect.

Since Nintendo is keeping completely mum, we aren’t really sure if this is going to happen until the reveal actually happens. In any case, Nintendo still has a lot of things on their agenda that are of interest.

One surprising detail is the rumor from last month that Hi-Fi Rush, produced by Microsoft Gaming studio Tango Gameworks, is set to be announced for the Switch. Certainly, some fans may have been hoping that this game was being planned for the Switch’s successor instead. An arrangement like that would be so perfect for both parties that Nintendo and Microsoft would have had to make some deal for it, and they certainly are friendly enough to have made such arrangements in the past.

And then, there are the many upcoming Nintendo first and third party titles that we know are still set to arrive on Switch. Leading the charge for Nintendo first-party is Princess Peach Showtime, followed by the many remakes of their classic games, like Luigi’s Mansion 2, Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door, and of course, Mario vs Donkey Kong.

The third party front still has plenty of titles likely to interest the Switch community, like Tomb Raider I – III Remastered, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Unicorn Overlord, Penny’s Big Breakaway, and the console exclusive Rift of the Necrodancer.

Interestingly enough, there are still titles on both of these fronts that are highly anticipated but don’t have any release dates yet: Nintendo’s Metroid Prime 4, and Team Cherry’s Hollow Knight: Silksong. Fans will definitely be patient a little bit longer for a new platform announcement, if either or both of these games get unveiled with release dates on this Direct.

Barring any surprises, that’s what we have to look forward to in this upcoming Direct. While some people claim a February Direct is not an inevitability, there’s just too much smoke on this rumor that it can’t be ignored.