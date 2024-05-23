Stellar Blade is Getting More Outfits and Modes Via An Update Tomorrow!

Have you been enjoying Stellar Blade since its release last month? If so, you’re not alone. Many people marveled at the world and gameplay of the title from Shift Up, and many are curious about what they have planned for it in the future. The game’s ending, without going into spoilers, seems to indicate that things could continue via a sequel. However, even if that were the case, that would be many years down the road. Gamers need something to enjoy right now, and that means getting more content within the title. Thankfully, on the PlayStation Blog, the dev team has announced exactly that.

Tomorrow, Stellar Blade will get a free update that’ll include two things for fans to be excited about. The first is that there will be a “Boss Challenge” mode. On the Blog, game director Kim Hyung Tae talked about this challenge:

“{The Boss Challenge pits you against the 19 bosses from the base game. Hone your skills, outwit your enemies… and brutalize them. Progression in the Boss Challenge requires battle data from bosses you’ve previously defeated. You can also fight bosses on Hard difficulty setting after you’ve seen the ending of the game.”

As for how to outfit Eve for the challenge, you’ll have multiple options. The immediate option is to use some of the gear from the game that you had naturally built up as you progressed through the story. The second option is to use the presets that are available within the Boss Challenge Mode. There’s even a “minimal” one that is meant to deliver the hardest challenge for players. Or, if you want to truly dominante, there’s a preset where Eve’s stats and abilities will be maxed out, and some “spectacular combat” will emerge as a result.

As one would expect from the challenge, gamers will get stats based on how well they did against the bosses. So you can do a run, see how well you fared, and then attempt to do better or crank up the challenge with a different preset. The choice is yours. The reward for completing the challenge is a special “Neurolink Suit” that Eve can wear.

Speaking of suits, there will be a total of three new suits for Eve to wear. So, if you’ve wanted to deck her out in new attire, you now have the option to do that.

Either way, the free update will give you a reason to jump back into Eve’s terrifying world and see if you can survive it in a whole new way.