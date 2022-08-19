Sega Genensis Mini 2’s Full Game List Has Been Announced, There’s So Many Games

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
Everybody get ready to have your socks knocked off at the list of games coming to the SEGA Genesis Mini 2. This new throwback console is set to launch on October 27 with a list of 60 games ready and on board for the console. Friday morning SEGA announced the listings of all the games we can expect to see on this mini console, however, 12 of them are SEGA CD titles, meaning that the console will take CD’s that are collectable for this console which is releasing to grab this fall.
Let’s dive right into the games coming to the SEGA Genesis Mini 2…
- After Burner 2
- Alien Soldier
- Atomic Runner
- Bonanza Bros.
- ClayFighter
- Crusader of Centy
- Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
- Earthworm Jim 2
- Elemental Master
- Fatal Fury 2
- Gain Ground
- Golden Axe 2
- Granada
- Hellfire
- Herzog Zwei
- Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar
- Midnight Resistance
- OutRun
- OutRunners
- Phantasy Star 2
- Populous
- Rainbow Islands Extra
- Ranger-X
- Ristar
- Rolling Thunder 2
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining Force 2
- Shining in the Darkness
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Splatterhouse 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Hang-On
- Super Street Fighter 2: The New Challengers
- The Ooze
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
- Truxton
- VectorMan 2
- Viewpoint
- Virtua Racing
- Warsong
- Ecco the Dolphin (Sega CD version)
- Ecco: The Tides of Time (Sega CD version)
- Final Fight CD
- Mansion of Hidden Souls
- Night Striker
- Night Trap
- Robo Aleste
- Sewer Shark
- Shining Force CD
- Silpheed
- Sonic The Hedgehog CD
- The Ninja Warriors
BONUS GAMES
- Devi & Pii (Previously unreleased)
- Fantasy Zone (New port)
- Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier) (New ports)
- Spatter (New port)
- Star Mobile (Previously unreleased)
- Super Locomotive (New port)
- VS Puyo Puyo Sun (New port)
Isn’t that an amazing lineup?
There are seven bonus games that will be for the Mini 2, two of them having been never before release titles, but the rest are ports of games from other platforms.
The SEGA Genesis Mini 2 is being sold exclusively through Amazon Japan. The console will be $105.23, with shipping from Japan to the US being about $21.99 will will put the overall total cost at about $127.22 per console.
Further Information About The Sega Genesis Mini 2
As the picture here says, the console will come with a 1 wired control pad, USB power adapter, power cable, and HDMI cable.
The SEGA Genesis Mini 2 is set to launch on October 27, with the console being exclusive to Amazon in North America and is now available to be pre-ordered on the site now. This console includes over 50 video games preloaded on it that weren’t included on the first SEGA Genesis Mini.
The pricing of the console is a bit more than the original Genesis Mini that was only $80 at launch, but the console is going to be extremely limited in the US as it comes from Japan, so be sure to be prepared on October 27 if you plan to grab this console for yourself.