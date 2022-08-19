Sega Genensis Mini 2’s Full Game List Has Been Announced, There’s So Many Games

Everybody get ready to have your socks knocked off at the list of games coming to the SEGA Genesis Mini 2. This new throwback console is set to launch on October 27 with a list of 60 games ready and on board for the console. Friday morning SEGA announced the listings of all the games we can expect to see on this mini console, however, 12 of them are SEGA CD titles, meaning that the console will take CD’s that are collectable for this console which is releasing to grab this fall.

Let’s dive right into the games coming to the SEGA Genesis Mini 2…

After Burner 2

Alien Soldier

Atomic Runner

Bonanza Bros.

ClayFighter

Crusader of Centy

Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf

Earthworm Jim 2

Elemental Master

Fatal Fury 2

Gain Ground

Golden Axe 2

Granada

Hellfire

Herzog Zwei

Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar

Midnight Resistance

OutRun

OutRunners

Phantasy Star 2

Populous

Rainbow Islands Extra

Ranger-X

Ristar

Rolling Thunder 2

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining Force 2

Shining in the Darkness

Sonic 3D Blast

Splatterhouse 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Hang-On

Super Street Fighter 2: The New Challengers

The Ooze

The Revenge of Shinobi

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

Truxton

VectorMan 2

Viewpoint

Virtua Racing

Warsong

Ecco the Dolphin (Sega CD version)

Ecco: The Tides of Time (Sega CD version)

Final Fight CD

Mansion of Hidden Souls

Night Striker

Night Trap

Robo Aleste

Sewer Shark

Shining Force CD

Silpheed

Sonic The Hedgehog CD

The Ninja Warriors

BONUS GAMES

Devi & Pii (Previously unreleased)

Fantasy Zone (New port)

Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier) (New ports)

Spatter (New port)

Star Mobile (Previously unreleased)

Super Locomotive (New port)

VS Puyo Puyo Sun (New port)



There are seven bonus games that will be for the Mini 2, two of them having been never before release titles, but the rest are ports of games from other platforms.

The SEGA Genesis Mini 2 is being sold exclusively through Amazon Japan. The console will be $105.23, with shipping from Japan to the US being about $21.99 will will put the overall total cost at about $127.22 per console.

Further Information About The Sega Genesis Mini 2

As the picture here says, the console will come with a 1 wired control pad, USB power adapter, power cable, and HDMI cable.

The SEGA Genesis Mini 2 is set to launch on October 27, with the console being exclusive to Amazon in North America and is now available to be pre-ordered on the site now. This console includes over 50 video games preloaded on it that weren’t included on the first SEGA Genesis Mini.

The pricing of the console is a bit more than the original Genesis Mini that was only $80 at launch, but the console is going to be extremely limited in the US as it comes from Japan, so be sure to be prepared on October 27 if you plan to grab this console for yourself.

