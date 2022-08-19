Bowser Update Coming For Mario Kart Tour + New Ways To Play

Exciting news for fans of Mario Kart Tour coming your way! As many of us know, Mario Kart Tour has loads of updates and tours every month so it’s time for us to discuss what’s next for us on our racing game. To kick everything off, the next tour is set to start next week, bringing many new things for all of us to collect and explore. The King of the Castle, Bowser, so things will be getting HOT in our new tour. Now, let’s get into what we can expect.

The new tour that is coming full speed ahead for us is Bowser Tour…so The Sundae Tour will be wrapping up very, very soon.

The Sundae Tour is wrapping up in #MarioKartTour. Next up is the Bowser Tour, featuring the course GBA Bowser's Castle 3! Get ready for maximum danger in this sweltering hot castle! pic.twitter.com/Aj06xz80Lx — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) August 19, 2022

Starting August 23, we will be at our next destination in Mario Kart Tour as the update releases and takes us to GBA Bowser’s Castle 3…amazing right? There will also be dino themed Mii Racing Suits that are both set to match Bowser and Dry Bowser’s styles.

There was something wrong with the previous Mii Racing Suits Wave 13 video.

We have posted the correct video here.

We hope you continue to enjoy Mario Kart Tour. pic.twitter.com/uImnSPntuF — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) August 19, 2022

Here’s the big reveal that Mario Kart Tour posted on their official Twitter. Aren’t these suits the coolest? Be sure to get in now if you want to play the Sky-High Sundae levels before Bowser comes in on two wheels!

New Update Coming in September

Everybody loves playing the mobile racing game, Mario Kart Tour, because not only is there so many fun things to collect, but it is super easy to play with your friends on the go. The third anniversary is approaching – I know, crazy it is already three years ago – and, of course, Nintendo has special things planned. The biggest rumor going around that everybody is excited for is that we just might be getting a new multiplayer update in September.

Nintendo quoted in a tweet that there will be “new ways to play” but that Gold Races will no longer be in the app, which is something only Gold Pass subscribers have. So moving forward, Standard Race and Gold Race will be combined, which will be amazing for players all over. There are several other things planned for this update that we cannot wait for.

Some places believe that a new battle could could be on its way to the game, which would be so cool considering the epic Mario Kart 8 Deluxe battles that are a fan favorite for many. However, right now, there is no official news on whether this will be coming in the update or not.

This new update for Mario Kart Tour will be following the release of the new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Wave 2 DLC which added the new racing course Sky-High Sundae, which is again, leaving Mario Kart Tour this week before the new Bowser themed tour takes over next.

Lots of exciting things are coming to Mario Kart Tour, so stay tuned!

Source.