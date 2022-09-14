The Last of Us Part 1: Bus Depot – All Optional Conversations

Table of Contents [Hide] [Show] Highway Exit

Underground Tunnel

The “Bus Depot” chapter is the beginning of the end for Joel and Ellie’s journey across the country in The Last of Us Part 1. The pair have been through so much and changed so drastically over the course of the game that it’s no wonder that they have more to say to one another in this chapter. As a result, there are a good amount of optional conversations to have.

The optional conversations in The Last of Us Part 1 are, obviously, completely optional, but they do add a lot of personality and texture to the relationship between the two characters. So, it’s still a good idea to seek them out, especially at this point in the story. That said, you can still play through the entire game without them, but if you want the “Getting to Know You” trophy for the game’s platinum, you’ll need to find them all.

More The Last of Us Part 1 guides:

| Full Trophy List | The Quarantine Zone – Optional Conversations | The Quarantine Zone – All Artifacts | The Quarantine Zone – All Artifacts | All Training Manual Locations | All Workbench Tool Locations | All Workbench Locations | All Joke Locations | The Outskirts – All Optional Conversations | The Outskirts – All Firefly Pendants | The Outskirts – All Artifacts | All Safe Codes | Bill’s Town – All Firefly Pendants | Bill’s Town – All Artifacts | Bill’s Town – All Optional Conversations | All Comic Book Locations | Pittsburgh – All Optional Conversations | Pittsburgh – All Firefly Pendants | Pittsburgh – All Artifact Locations | All Shiv Door Locations | The Suburbs – All Artifacts | The Suburbs – All Firefly Pendants | The Suburbs – Optional Conversations | Tommy’s Dam – All Artifacts | Tommy’s Dam – All Optional Conversations | Tommy’s Dam – All Firefly Pendants | The University – All Optional Conversations | The University – All Artifact Locations | The University – All Firefly Pendants | Lakeside Resort – Optional Conversations | Lakeside Resort – All Artifact Locations | Lakeside Resort – All Firefly Pendants | Bus Depot – All Artifact Locations | Bus Depot – All Firefly Pendants |

Highway Exit

#1: The first optional conversation to be had shows up right at the start of the chapter as Joel and Ellie make their way across an abandoned highway. Joel will talk about how nice the weather is and that once the two are done with their journey, he’d like to teach Ellie how to play the guitar. Ellie won’t respond and you’ll be prompted to talk to her to ask her if she’s alright.

#2: After finishing your first conversation with Ellie on the highway, you’ll see an abandoned RV to your left. Head inside it and loot it for supplies. Inside, you’ll also find one of the chapter’s artifacts. Once you exit the van, Ellie will tell you about one of her dreams and you’ll be prompted to talk with her.

#3: Once you get to the bus station, wait for Ellie to sit down on a bench in the center of the room. Instead of being her usual self, she seems distant and quiet. You’ll be prompted to talk with her to see if she’s doing alright.

#4: After Ellie drops the ladder and you climb up to follow her, you’ll eventually walk down a windowed bridge into another room that has a giraffe poking its head inside. If you walk up to it, you’ll be prompted to pet it and have Ellie pet it as well. Although it’s not marked with the usual optional conversation prompts, it still counts as one.

#5: After petting the giraffe, follow Ellie and exit onto a rooftop that overlooks the herd of giraffes. Ellie will lean on the wall looking at them and you’ll be prompted to join her once you catch up with her.

#6: Continue through the level until you make your way back into the streets into a parking lot/bus station that was converted into a Fedra QZ. As you start to leave the area through a broken-down bus, Ellie will shout out that she has a gift for Joel. You’ll be prompted to talk with her and be able to get an artifact from her.

Underground Tunnel

There are no hidden artifacts to be found in this section of the level.