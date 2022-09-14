The Last of Us Part 1: Bus Depot – All Artifact Locations

Table of Contents [Hide] [Show] Highway Exit

By the time Joel and Ellie make it to Salt Lake City in the “Bus Depot” chapter of The Last of Us Part 1, the pair have been through so much and their relationship has changed completely from how it was at the start of the game. The Last of Us Part 1‘s world is vast and deep, however, not just due to Joel and Ellie’s relationship as so many hidden details can be found throughout the game through the various artifacts and notes that you can find.

Luckily, finding every single artifact isn’t necessary to complete The Last of Us Part 1‘s main story, however, they do provide plenty of background on the world. While they’re not essential for continuing the story, they are all needed if you’re going for the game’s platinum trophy as the “Chronicles” trophy requires the player to find all artifacts and notes in the game. Take a look below for the locations of every artifact and note in “Bus Depot.”

Highway Exit

#1: As soon as you gain control in the level, Joel will be talking to Ellie about playing the guitar. As you walk down the abandoned highway, you’ll see a forgotten RV on your left. Walk inside its open door and you’ll find a photograph of a family to the right of the sink.

#2: Once you go into the bus station, take the stairs down to your left. There, you’ll find a pile of forgotten suitcases and one open one will have a handwritten note inside it.

#3: Continue through the level until you make it back to the streets after the giraffe section and you’ll find yourself in a parking lot/bus stop area that was once a Fedra QZ. Follow the central bus stop overhand to the far side of the area and look to your right. You’ll see a tattered green tent, but hidden behind it is an intact white tent. Inside the white tent, you’ll find a workbench and across from it, a map of the Salt Lake City QZ.

#4: As you start to leave the bus station area through a broken-down bus, Ellie will shout out that she has a gift for Joel. You’ll be prompted to talk with her (which counts as one of the chapter’s optional conversations) but once she’s done, she’ll hand you the photo of Joel and Sarah that Tommy tried to give Joel in Jackson.

Underground Tunnel

There are no optional conversations to be had in this section of the level. The pair must be all talked out.