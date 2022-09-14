The Last of Us Part 1: Bus Depot – All Firefly Pendants

Table of Contents [Hide] [Show] Highway Exit

At the end of The Last of Us Part 1, Joel and Ellie have finally tracked the Fireflies down to Salt Lake City. The “Bus Depot” chapter is the first section where the pair are in the city itself, but despite the high population of Fireflies within its walls, there are only three Firefly pendant collectibles to be found in the entire chapter.

They’re pretty easy to miss if you don’t have your eyes peeled for them, but luckily they’re completely optional if you want to simply continue the main story along through its third act. That said, they are necessary if you’re going for the platinum for The Last of Us Part 1 as the “Fallen Firefly” trophy requires the player to find all 30 of them hidden across the game. If you’ve been finding each one up to this point, by the time you get to the “Bus Depot” chapter, you should be well on your way to unlocking the trophy.

#1: As you start to make your way off of the exit ramp where you begin the level, you’ll notice a yellow school bus crashed to your left. Walk past it and then around the corner passing the black pickup truck. To the immediate left of the truck next to two large orange traffic cones, you’ll find the pendant sitting on the ground.

#2: Make your way through the level until you end up on the streets again in the bus depot’s parking lot that was once a Fedra QZ zone. Walk to the far side of the area to the left of the major overhanging bus stop section and you’ll see an out-of-commission portable streetlight. Hanging on the right side of it is a Firefly pendant that you’ll need to shoot down.

Underground Tunnel

#1: As you make your way down towards the tunnel after getting through the bus station, you’ll pass a blue and yellow bus on your left. Walk around the side of the bus and you’ll find the pendant on the ground between the bus and the wall.