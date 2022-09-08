Yakuza Developers RGG Studio Announces Showcase For Next Week

Exciting news for all those hoping for an update on one of gaming’s most iconic series. Yakuza franchise developers RGG Studio will be airing a special showcase event next week. It’s been announced that the RGG Summit will take place on September 14. The broadcast will be shown on SEGA’s official Twitch channel and takes place a day before Tokyo Game Show gets underway.

Those planning to tune in will need to pencil the following times into their diaries. Taking place at 7 PM in Japan, the RGG Summit will air globally at 3 AM PST/6 AM EST/11 AM BST/12 PM CEST. Fans will be hoping that this will be the opportunity they’ve been waiting for, as the studio has been working on a sequel to 2020’s Yakuza: Like A Dragon. The showcase may be the first glimpse at the as-yet-untitled Yakuza 8, but of course, we’ll just have to wait and see to know for sure.

The last month or so has seen a number of images leaked online, reportedly taken from the upcoming Yakuza title. They featured a still of Yakuza: Like A Dragon protagonist Ichiban Kasuga, as well as some stills that appear to depict a conversation with a police officer. Of course, these images don’t really give enough of a clear picture of who or what will feature in the new game, but it certainly seems as though development on the new title is going well. We also know that the new game will apparently pick up the storyline a few years after the events of Yakuza: Like A Dragon. Other than that, however, the lid has been pretty firmly fastened shut when it comes to additional information on the new game.

The RGG Summit will also likely feature first looks and potentially some gameplay footage from other projects in the works ar Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. These include a new title that’s completely unrelated to either the Yakuza or Judgement franchises, which has also so far been shrouded in secrecy.

The studio itself has been hyping up the interest in the new Yakuza title, presumably ahead of today’s announcement of the showcase date. The developers just aired a new episode of its regular YouTube series, which as well as discussing behind-the-scenes content and game development progress, basically announced that the studio will be dropping a new reveal trailer during the RGG Summit. Whether this will be for the new project or for the upcoming Yakuza title, we’ll have to wait until next Wednesday to find out.

RGG Summit will take place on the official SEGA Twitch channel next week. We’ll be keeping an eye on the showcase ahead of Tokyo Game Show to find out all the latest updates as to what’s coming next from RGG Studio.

Source