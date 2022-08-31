Konami to Announce New Game at Tokyo Game Show

A new announcement from Konami has the gaming world looking even more closely at the upcoming Tokyo Game Show. The publisher has just revealed its lineup for the event on a dedicated Tokyo Game Show website page. While some classic Konami titles will be getting showcased, a brand new game will also be joining the roster. The title, Konami says, is part of a series “beloved around the world.”

Naturally, this announcement has led to plenty of speculation amongst gaming fans. It’s thought that the new game will be a new part of a classic Konami franchise, however, it may not be one that people are expecting. According to sources in contact with VGC, the new game is most likely to be linked to one of Konami’s smaller series, as opposed to any planned new outings for popular franchises such as Silent Hill, Castlevania, or Metal Gear Solid. While it’s evident that many in the gaming community are pining for a new Silent Hill, it may be that they can console themselves with this new game reveal at the Tokyo Game Show. Maybe.

The big reveal will be taking place on September 16, which is when Konami will set 45 minutes aside to present the new title. According to the website listing the order of events, Japanese voice actor Yuki Kaji will be making an appearance on stage to present the brand-new game. Kaji will be there “to represent fans of a world-loved series title,” according to the publisher. Kaji is well-known for providing the voice talent behind a number of iconic game characters, including those featured in games such as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Pokemon Masters, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and a number of Final Fantasy titles.

Other games confirmed to be showcased during Konami’s Tokyo Game Show appearance include some new and existing partner titles. New content to look forward to will be Trouble Witches Final! Episode 01: Daughters of Amalgam from Rocket Engine and Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly from Chorus Worldwide, amongst others. Konami will also be showcasing some of its current popular games. These will include eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022, eFootball 2023, Super Bomberman R 2, plus a number of titles from the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise, including Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! Let’s Go! Go Rush!!, to name a few. There will also be a number of live streams of additional games plus a number of on-stage events, including an Action and Shooting Game Contest, which sounds interesting.

You can check out the full lineup of games at the Konami website ahead of the Tokyo Game Show event in a couple of weeks’ time.

As for what this new title will actually be, we’ll just have to wait and see.

