Latest Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Trailer Focuses on System Introductions, Gameplay Modes, and More

Bandai Namco released a new trailer for their highly anticpated anime fighting title, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. However, this trailer is a little different from past releases as this one is character-based. This time around, players are given a deeper look into the game’s different playable modes, a gameplay mechanics and more.

The trailer, which is linked down below, is about five minutes long and it is brought to us by the manga artist creator Rohan Kishibe and Koichi Hirose, his assistant. They are both animated in the Jojo’s Bizarre Adcenture art style, while they detail some new information about the upcoming fighting game. First off they go on to officially detail that there will be 50 playable characters at launch! This makes sense as they have been releasing a ton of character-based trailers.

The video then goes further into details surrounding some gameplay specific related mechanics such as Mounted, where players can fight while ontop their horses. Mode, where players be able to utuilsize their own attirubriutes making them a superbeing that surpasses their opponents with ease. Stand is the ability to bring out our inner monster, each character will have a different Stand and they will clash with your enemies differently. The in-depth video goes over even more mechanics such as assist, easy beat, unlockable costumes, and team battles.

Check out the brand new character trailer for Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R down below:

Bandai Namco is surely keeping their fans engaged with the impending release of the upcoming fighting title. We have seen a ton of great trailers for the game, but if you happened to miss out on the two of the fan-favorite characters in the series — Jonathan Joestar and Dio make sure you check out their trailers right here as they are pretty epic!

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is set to release on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 1st, 2022.

