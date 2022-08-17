Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 Release Date Potentially Leaked

It looks as though the upcoming release date for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 may have made its way online already. In news that’ll come as no real news to anyone, it’s seemingly impossible to keep things a secret in the gaming community these days. Thanks to some new information gathered by a Call of Duty insider, Activision is reportedly planning to launch the game on November 16.

That’s according to a new and freshly-leaked “internal document” supposedly from Activision that’s doing the rounds on Twitter. It not only details a whole host of interesting information regarding launch dates for not only Call Of Duty: Warzone 2, but other Activision-based games throughout the rest of this year. This includes the reported launch of World of Warcraft‘s next expansion Dragonflight, plus a potential date for when the highly-anticipated Diablo IV will go live for pre-orders after a big reveal at a major game showcase in December. The document, which breaks down the planned schedule for the rest of Activision’s releases this year, was shared by Call of Duty insider CharlieINTEL on Twitter, who apparently sourced it from the r/classicwow Reddit community. You can check out the list for yourself on their Twitter page if you want to get a look at the apparent releases from Activision in the coming months.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has had no official confirmed release date yet, but we do know that Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will launch on October 28, so it would make sense if Warzone 2 was released at some point shortly after that. There is, however, an upcoming Call of Duty showcase event coming up on September 15, which will include “information on the next Call of Duty: Warzone,” so it could be that we get some solid confirmation on a launch date for Warzone 2 from Activision and Infinity Ward during the event. They have also revealed that dates for open beta dates and times for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be revealed during the showcase, so any players eager to get into the game ahead of its full launch can tune in to Call of Duty: Next on September 15 on the game’s official website and presumably on their YouTube channel.

Whether or not this leaked document proves to be credible, only time will tell. However, for those keen to find out more about the upcoming action in Diablo IV, it seems as though keeping an eye on The Game Awards in December could be a good idea. Until then, it’s certainly looking set to be a packed autumn in terms of games from Activision and Blizzard.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releases on October 28 and will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

