Asterigos: Curse of the Stars is Out Now

Last decade we saw a renaissance of 3D Platformers, now it seems the action RPG is getting its day in the sun. Games inspired by the Dark Souls franchise or The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild are on peoples’ minds. Asterigos: Curse of the Stars is the latest in this new trend, a brand-new adventure in a world inspired by the classical aesthetic of ancient Rome and Greece.

Players will take on the mantle of Hilda, a young woman from a northern legion who ventures into the lost city of Aphes in search of her missing father. Strange magic and dangerous monsters lurk in the starlit wilds of Aphes and its surroundings. A curse lays over Aphes and this mystery is entwined with the fate of Hilda’s missing father.

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars features “soulslike” (their words not mine) combat; although based on gameplay footage it appears more forgiving than a FromSoftware game. Movements are floaty and more telegraphed, with dodge rolls appearing a touch easier to pull off than in a game like Elden Ring. Players will also level up as they progress by receiving experience and attribute points immediately after a battle.

The game also prides itself on a variety of weapons and enemy types. Hilda will be able to carry two loadouts of weapons in order to mix up her fighting style for any situations. Underlying all the action is a story featuring multiple outcomes depending on the actions Hilda takes during her time in Aphes. Exploration is rewarded with side quests, lore, and collectibles.

You can check out the latest trailer here:

Embark on a journey full of danger in this action RPG, inspired by Greek and Roman mythologies. Explore the breathtaking city of Aphes and forge your way through legions of unique foes and mythical bosses to discover the truth behind the city’s curse. Steam

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars blends its Dark Souls inspired roots with a more cartoonish art style than one would expect from a game in this genre. That doesn’t mean it’s any less intense, a quick look at the trailer shows sprawling landscapes, action-oriented combat, and the beginnings of a coherent story that will hopefully keep players invested in Hilda’s adventure.

The game was originally announced earlier this year for Xbox, and in the passing months releases on PlayStation and PC were also announced. While the game does not look too graphically demanding, Asterigos is not coming out for the Nintendo Switch at launch.

Action adventure, RPG mechanics, exploration, and more. The latest game from publisher Tiny Build, Asterigos: Curse of the Stars is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Source