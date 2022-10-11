Meta Acquires Camouflaj, Armature Studios & Twisted Pixel

The Meta Connect 2022 stream this morning has produced a host of news, none bigger than the Meta Quest Pro headset that is on the way, but of course, if you want to launch an extremely expensive piece of premium technlogy, then you want the teams to be able to support it, and that’s where another significant trio of announcements came into the mix. Meta, the house of Mark Zuckerberg have announced that it’s acquired a host of new developers to support the platform. In the latest episode of acquisition season, Meta have scooped up Marvel’s Iron Man VR, and Republique developer Camouflaj, Resident Evil 4 VR, and Where The Heart Leads developer Armature, and Twisted Pixel, the team in charge of ‘Splosion Man, and The Maw.

Speaking about the acquisitions a press release from Meta read, “It’ll be a while before we can reveal what they’re working on, but we’re excited to continue working with and supporting these developers as they bring ambitious and forward-thinking games to VR.” Accompanying the revelation that Camouflaj was joining the Meta family was the news that their beloved PS VR exclusive, soon-to-be former exclusive, Marvel’s Iron Man VR would soon be coming to the Meta Quest 2, November 3, 2022 to be specific. “Take to the skies in Tony Stark’s iconic Iron Man armor. Travel the world and face off against Ghost, a hacker with a dangerous drone army and a mysterious connection to Stark’s past. Packed full of deep-cut references for longtime Marvel fans, this is the closest you can get to inhabiting Iron Man’s armor, short of building your own,” the press release reads.

Armature is an interesting acquisition given their heritage. The studio, who has of course worked in VR more recently with their work on Resident Evil 4 VR, and 2019’s Sports Scramble, hails from a more traditional background having been formed by ex-Retro Studios developers, bringing their knowledge of the Metroid Prime games to the likes of Recore, the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection, Ark: Genesis Part 1, and Where The Heart Leads.

Twisted Pixel, previously known for their works on ‘Splosion Man, Lococycle, and The Gunstringer for the Xbox 360 have immersed themselves in VR games for the last five years, having been responsible for tiles like Wilson’s Heart, B-Team, Defector, and Path of the Warrior all for Oculus. The team has been silent for the last 3 years perhaps suggesting that their newest title, now for the Meta platform, is perhaps the closest to release of anything from the three newly acquired studios.

These acquisitions weren’t the only big moves made by Meta during Meta Connect 2022, with Xbox game streaming coming to the platform in the future.

