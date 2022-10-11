Crash Bandicoot 4 Steam Release Confirmed

After a phenomenal 2020 launch, where some players referred to it as the greatest Crash Bandicoot game of all time, rumours have long been swirling about the game’s seeming obvious PC launch. Nearly two years have passed though and there had been a deafening silence coming out of developer Toys For Bob and publisher Activision-Blizzard. In fact, Toys For Bob’s resources had been channeled toward the Call Of Duty franchise, leaving players concerned that not only would they not receive a PC port of their beloved modern platformer, but they may also never see a new entry in the franchise with the developer working on Krummlaufs instead of Wumpas. Alay all fears for now though because after some leaks and cheeky teases via Canadian YouTubers, we’ve now got official confirmation: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is coming to Steam.

The official confirmation doesn’t come from Activision-Blizzard or Toys For Bob themselves, but it’s the next best form of official confirmation – the Steam store listing. A couple of short days after a mysterious pizza delivery arrived for a Canadian YouTuber “Candian Guy Eh” saying “Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Is Coming To Steam October 18th”, now the Steam listing for the game reflects that exact piece of information. While you cannot yet preorder the game on the platform the Steam listing is quite clear – Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Is Coming To Steam on October 18, 2022. Now, the official Crash Bandicoot Twitter account has gotten in on the act as well, tweeting “It’s getting @Steam-y! On October 18th, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be available on Steam! Add it to your wishlist: #crash4steam”

🚨It’s getting @Steam-y!🚨 On October 18th, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will be available on Steam! Add it to your wishlist: https://t.co/6mtweWRXUe #crash4steam pic.twitter.com/trGwXsd0dx — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) October 11, 2022

One of the most fascinating aspects of this whole situation though is not the impending launch, despite how much fans have been longing for it, it’s the prospect of more to come. Something at risk of being lost in the shuffle with this announcement was something that “Canadian Guy Eh” discovered while he was unboxing his Crash Bandicoot pizza box delivery. The receipt which highlighted the contents of the pizza box, which simply said “Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Is Coming To Steam October 18th” also revealed some further information as it wrapped around the front, simply stating “Hungry for more? Try our new Wumpa pizza for $12.08.” 12.08 most notably in the gaming scene is the date of Geoff Keighley’s 2023 edition of The Game Awards, an event that has featured Crash titles prominently in the past, and seems as if it may do so once again. It’s way too coincidental most would think to be anything other than a tease for the coming event, so stay tuned as we approach December as Activision-Blizzard will likely start building the hype for what may become a fifth core entry in the franchise!

Source