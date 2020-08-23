Iron Man VR Receives Free Update That Adds New Game Plus, Weapons, Modes, and More

Developer Camouflaj has taken to the PS Blog to detail a brand new update arriving in Iron Man VR.

Announced on the official PlayStation Blog, it has been revealed that a brand new update will be arriving in Iron Man VR. The new Patch 1.06 is set to bring a slew of changes to the game including a new game+, weapons, and game modes to name a few. As mentioned above, the new update is free and out now for PSVR users. Check out down below to find out all of the new changes being made in the game.

Features included in Patch 1.06:

New Game Modes

New Weapons

New Custom Armor Decos & Challenges

New Quality of Life Features

Improved Load Times

Skip Cinematics without Loading on Replay

Skippable Side Missions

In addition, the new update is set to bring a ton of user-experience fixes. This includes improved loading times, skippable side missions, and the ability to skip cinematic on replay. This all adds to a more smooth and user-friendly experience.

If you are still on sold on Iron Man VR, be sure to check out the game’s highly favorable accolades trailer. Quotes such as “Entirely captivating and thrilling” and “must play” flood the trailer, solidifying the game’s epic adventure.

Iron Man VR’s free update is out now.

What are your thoughts on this new update? Are you excited for it? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PlayStation Blog