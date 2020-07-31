Iron Man VR’s Accolades Trailers Claims a Critically Acclaimed VR Experience

Sony has released a new accolades trailer for Iron Man VR, one which claims the game as an adventure worth experiencing.

Check out the accolades trailer down below:

“Years after retiring from his role as a weapons maker, Tony Stark must now suit up to fight against Ghost and Living Laser, who have joined forces in attempt to take him and Stark Industries down once and for all.”

As mentioned above, the new trailer is all about what critics are saying about the new VR journey. Right off the bat, the trailer opens up with an array of positive review scores from different outlets around the web. Quotes like “entirely captivating and thrilling” and “must play” flood the trailer, solidifying the game’s epic adventure. It doesn’t come as much of a shock, as the game is a recipe for epicness, with combining VR elements with the iconic hero, how was it not going be awesome?

If you needed any more persuasion to pick up this title, this accolades trailer is exactly what you’re looking for. Iron Man VR is out now exclusively on PlayStation Vr platforms.

What are your thoughts on this new trailer? Have you played Iron Man VR? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PlayStation Youtube