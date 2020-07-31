Predator: Hunting Grounds Patch 1.16 Sees the Arrival of New Playable City Hunter, Full Notes Here

Developer IllFonic has released the full Patch Notes for update (1.16) for the asymmetrical multiplayer title, Predator: Hunting Grounds.

Check out the patch notes down below:

Paid DLC

New Playable Predator – City Hunter

Early Access to new Predator gear – Wrist Launcher

Early Access to new Predator weapon skin variant – [Combistick] City Hunter

General

Various crash and stability fixes

Fixed an issue where multiple loading screens would appear if the player rapidly selects their custom loadout multiple times

Fireteam

General Increased stamina parry cost when parrying the Sickle, Katana, Warclub, Combistick, and Elder Sword Increased amount of time before reinforcements mission is available after a Fireteam member is downed Fixed an issue where the player would not see a downed Fireteam member’s nameplate if the player were sprinting or not in line of sight

Weapons G-ROW Fixed an issue that caused the camera to shake excessively when reloading the G-ROW



Predator

General Reduced second wind cooldown Reduced duration of stun after being parried Lowered the frequency of Predator clicks when cloaked Fixed an issue where the Predator player would not earn XP if the Fireteam member quits while being claimed Fixed Predator class previews not resetting when navigating the customization menu

Weapons Alpha Sickle Increased damage Fixed some animation issues that occurred with Alpha Sickle executions Katana Fixed an issue where the Katana is not oriented correctly when the Katana skin is unlocked via Field Locker Fixed some animation issues that occurred with Katana executions Net Gun Added slow effect to netted victims Lowered requirements to break free from the net Fixed an issue where firing the Net Gun at an already netted enemy would not produce any additional feedback Smart Disc Increased melee damage



The new patch (1.16) is out now and features a slew of fixes for the game including fixes to multiple guns, Predator balances, and fire adjustments. The new patch also adds new paid DLC to the game, which sees the arrival of the highly anticipated City Hunter Predator. The new DLC also gives players early access to a variety of weapons including a new combistick for the City Hunter Predator, alongside a new Wrist Launcher.

The asymmetrical multiplayer released to a mixed bag of reviews all pretty much acknowledging its a great concept of a game and for the most part, it translates well. However, with that being said, the game is very flawed and needs a lot of balancing fixes. Thankfully, the developer IllFonic has been working hard to rectify these balancing issues and are creating a very smooth experience.

The Youtube team here at Gameranx has been diving deep into the game over the weekend and has put together their Predator: Hunting Grounds “Before You Buy” video which shows off straight up gameplay and thoughts on the newest games releasing.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is out now on PlayStation 4 and PC platforms.

