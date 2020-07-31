Second Extinction’s Latest Trailer Formally Introduces Players to the Mutated Raptor

A brand new trailer for Second Extinction has been released, one which formally introduces players to the mutated raptor.

Check out the new trailer down below:

As mentioned above, the new trailer is called ‘Know Your Enemy’ and that is precisely what it’s all about. In this short, but sweet 30-second trailer, players will be met with one of the many enemy types in Second Exctiontion. The raptor is a vicious, enemy type that players will be tasked with battling.

Second Extinction is a new co-op shooter that pits teams of three against an allegiance of mutated dinosaurs. How awesome does that sound? The new IP comes from Avalanche Studios (the devs behind Rage 2), which looks more ambitious and truly stands out as a unique concept.

At the time of writing, there is no precise release date announced, however, stay right here at Gameranx for the latest news regarding Second Extinction. The game was first revealed at Microsoft’s Xbox Series X event, where it stood out as a unique, new IP. Read more about the event here.

What are your thoughts on this new trailer? Are you excited for Second Extinction? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Systemic Reaction