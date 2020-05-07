Reclaim Earth From Mutated Dinosaurs in Second Extinction Announcement Trailer

Microsoft has unveiled a new co-op based FPS shooter, Second Extinction, at their Xbox 20/20 Livestream event.

Check out the announcement trailer down below:

“Second Extinction is an intense 3 player co-op FPS, where you work as a team to take down large groups of savage mutated dinosaurs. Fight through a maelstrom of bullets, bombs, teeth, claws and gore, it’s up to you to reclaim Earth!”

Second Extinction is a new co-op shooter that pits teams of three against an allegiance of mutated dinosaurs. How awesome does that sound? The new IP comes from Avalanche Studios (the devs behind Rage 2) which looks more ambitious and truly stands out as a unique concept.

The new trailer showcases gameplay on the Xbox Series X and to say it looks stunning would be an understatement. With its polished visuals and unique style, Second Extinction is a title to keep on the radar as we approach the next generation of titles. Lastly, the newly announced title will be apart of Microsoft’s smart delivery program which upgrades titles to the Xbox Series X with no additional cost.

As of the time of writing, there is currently no release date announced, however, be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Xbox Youtube