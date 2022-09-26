Luke Skywalker Might Be Joining Fortnite Next

A fan favorite might be coming up in Fortnite next, but along with them, something that Fortnite players really, really hate.

A leaker named HypeX has revealed that a new set of Star Wars chest are coming up with these items

1 Luke’s Green Lightsaber

1 Luke’s Blue Lightsaber

1 Medkit & 3 Mini Shield Potions

Furthermore, they claim that the next content update v22.10 will be coming up around October 3 or 4, 2022. That update will have these chests, and subsequently also potentially include cosmetics for Luke Skywalker.

Now there have been several extensive Star Wars x Fortnite events before, where players have had the opportunity to meet and play as characters like Rey and her friends, Boba Fett and the other bounty hunters, and Stormtroopers, as well as having the opportunity to beat Darth Vader and take his lightsaber. That Darth Vader boss battle went live from just a few months ago, and it’s a sticking point for some fans.

Lightsabers in Fortnite act the way they do in the Star Wars movies. You can easily use a lightsaber to deflect any bullets or gun shots. That doesn’t mean they are completely invulnerable. If you are armed with a fast-firing weapon like a sub machine gun, or explosive weapons like grenades, you can take lightsaber players down. Of course, given the random draw nature of the game, many players just fall to lightsaber players, when they don’t have the proper tools needed to beat them.

As for Luke himself, of course, he was the main protagonist of the original Star Wars film trilogy, and is one of the most popular and enduring characters, not only in science fiction or Hollywood, but all of pop culture. Born to Anakin Skywalker and Senator Padme Amidala, Luke was taken as a child to Tattooine, raised as a morture farmer. His unlikely journey to Rebellion pilot and Jedi Master, to temple founder, and later, exile, is one of the most drawn out story arcs in popular culture, with few other characters to compare to.

Both of Luke’s lightsabers have appeared in the game, but for purposes of gameplay their differences are purely cosmetic. The blue lightsaber from A New Hope was originally his father’s, and it would eventually be given to Rey, and the green lightsaber from Return of the Jedi is the one he built himself.

While on paper getting to play with Star Wars weapons in Fortnite is fun to think about, in execution it may feel a lot like Thanos‘ Infinity Gauntlet when it came to the game. While the gauntlet was so game breaking it was only fun for the person who managed to snag it, the sabers don’t have as severe as an effect on gameplay. It still isn’t welcome when seen from the perspective of someone who is dedicated to playing Fortnite to keep leveling up, especially if you’re a free player. While we cannot verify for sure if Luke is even coming, we won’t have to wait that long to find out.

Fortnite is playable on Windows, Android, Mac, iOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

