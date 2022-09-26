Dead By Daylight’s Next Crossover Could Be With Ubisoft’s For Honor

A DBD fan account seems to have leaked the next crossover for studio Behavior’s asymmetric survival horror.

DBDLeaks revealed this image on their Twitter account.

Next chapter comes with completely new Map (from entirely new realm)!



Oh yeah, and I forgot to announce that this chapter is inspired on #ForHonor franchise.#DeadbyDaylight #dbdleaks #leaksdbd #dbd pic.twitter.com/v3CnP0lTs6 — DBDLeaks (@LeaksDbd) September 24, 2022

Behaviour Interactive’s Dead by Daylight is an asymmetrical survival horror, that’s popularized this particular genre of online multiplayer gaming that provides an intriguing alternative to the common online multiplayer shooter. Inspired by icon horror movies from the 1980s, you play either the Killer or one of four Survivors. The Killer’s objective is to find and kill all four Survivors, while the Survivors have to find ways to survive and escape the Killer.

Thanks to Dead by Daylight‘s success, they’ve been able to license many of the 1980s video games it inspired, as well as opening up the market for similar games like Friday the 13th: The Game. Franchises that have done the rounds on Dead by Daylight include Halloween, Left 4 Dead, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Saw, Evil Dead, Ghost Face, Stranger Things, Silent Hill, Crypt TV, Resident Evil, Hellraiser, Ringu, and Attack on Titan.

For Honor is as different a game as you can imagine. A third person perspective online multiplayer action game, For Honor focuses on player versus player duels between players on seemingly equal footing. The game employs a unique combat system all its own, which includes a random element that forces players to read their opponents or guess what action they will take next. Notably, For Honor has a semi realistic setting where vikings, samurai, medieval knights, Chinese martial artists, and even Roman soldiers, fight against each other.

This upcoming crossover is going to happen on Dead by Daylight, so fans are speculating on what could possibly be taking the role of the Killer from the For Honor universe. While many fans speculate the Killer will be no less than Apollyon, the game’s main villainess, a simpler answer might be in the cards. It’s possible the Killer will be one of For Honor‘s regular playable characters. If these warriors appear on theoretical equal grounds when they face each other in their own world, in Dead by Daylight they are large and dangerous people, compared to that game’s regular sized, unarmed Survivors. It really isn’t that hard to imagine a hulking Viking, who you could choose to play as in For Honor, to be the Killer in Dead by Daylight. Giant guy with weapon, after all, also aptly describes many a cult horror slasher, from Freddy Krueger, to Michael Myers, to Cropsey from The Burning.

Dead by Daylight is playable on Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, Stadia. You can read more of our coverage of Dead by Daylight below.

