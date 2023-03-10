Rumor: Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Is Held Up All The Way To 2024

We now have a shocking follow up story on the delay for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Apparently it isn’t even going to be this year, and will be pushed all the way back to 2024.

Our source here is Jeff Grubb, who discussed it at length on his podcast in his YouTube channel. He explains that his source on this detail has been a very good source for him in the past, so it can’t be easily dismissed.

Just to catch you up to speed, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was originally announced for a 2022 release, and got delayed to this May. Following its showing at the recent State of Play, it has now received its second delay.

Jez Corden first reported this delay, and then it was confirmed by Jason Schreier. Jason expressly stated that the reason for the delay was that Warner Bros Games and Rocksteady took notice of the poor reception of the State of Play presentation.

We reported on the detail that irked gamers the most; that you need to log online to play it. However, this was really just the final straw. The State of Play presentation elaborated on the very details that disappointed and angered many fans.

It was on this presentation that they first revealed the live service elements that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was going to have. It has battle pass and monetization, with all the items sold being cosmetic.

While this was not universal, some players also disliked what they saw of the gameplay as well. Some had compared it to Crackdown, which combined that shooter gameplay with airborne mechanics.

A particular section of the gameplay trailer showed Captain Boomerang having to shoot at a singular target multiple times. This made players wonder if the whole game was going to have sections like it.

On Jeff’s podcast, they discussed what could be done with the projected delay to next year. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s live service elements cannot be removed in a year’s time. That would take two to three extra years on a project that’s already had a lot of time in the oven. In contrast to Hogwarts Legacy, which spent innumerable years in production, Warner Bros Games can’t wait too long for Rocksteady to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League before it gets left behind technologically by other games, and to keep this project from holding Rocksteady back from making newer games.

If anything, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be tweaked so that there isn’t so much emphasis on the live service elements. The easiest remedy Rocksteady can make is to remove the always online component, but they can also do things like relegate the existing Battle Pass to endgame content, and maybe even make tweaks so that it feels like a better single player experience.

Whatever year it eventually releases, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, via Steam and Epic Games Store.