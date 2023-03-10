Fortnite Is Really Turning Japanese With Its Chapter 4 Season 2 Trailer

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 goes all out in this wild fake Japanese scenario in MEGA City.

To be clear, MEGA City did not take over all of Fortnite’s island. It is located in the southernmostpart of the map, as revealed by The Gamer. Other points of interest named by Epic but that have not yet been identified by players include Steamy Springs, Knotty Nets, and Kenjutsu Crossing.

MEGA City looks every bit like the sleek cyberpunk city of one’s dreams, maybe sanitized for a kid friendly game and really really derivative, but no less visually stunning.

This new chapter also introduces new ways of getting around the map, such as a two person bike called the Victory Crown Rogue, grind rails akimbo reminiscent of Splatoon 2, Ratchet & Clank, or Jet Set Radio, and a new car called the Nitro Drifter.

There’s a new cyberweapon going around called the Kinetic Blade, which has an attack called the Knockback Slash. You can also use a Dash Attack with it. Other new weapons available include the Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle and Havoc Pump Shotgun.

Two new reality augments are available. “Dumpster Diving” allows you to find loot while hiding, “Slap Surplus” adds and extra oomph to your attacks, and “Dignified Finish” refreshes your Dash Attacks.

As you can see, this season’s theme is all about style, with people dressing up in various degrees of Japanese and cyberpunk themes. If you buy this Season’s Battle Pass, you get to collect Epic’s most eclectic set of character skins for Fortnite yet. Some of these characters have been identified thanks to GamingIntel collecting information from the diligent fans.

The first character unlocked is Renzo the Destroyer, the man with the suit and a metal skull helmet with a flaming Mohawk on top.

The other wild looking character is Thunder, literally a humanoid Komodo Dragon.

Mizuki is the white haired lady wearing a very non-traditional kimono and carrying bladed folding fans.

In stark contrast, Imani is the braided black girl, who’d look at home on the dance floor.

Highwire seems to be the signature grind rail character, wearing a hiking inspired outfit with a bunny ear hoodie.

Lastly, confirmed to be arriving later in the season is everyone’s favorite Attack on Titan character, the totally heroic Survey Corps soldier, Eren Yeager.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is playable on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Android. You can watch the trailer below.