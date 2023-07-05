Final Fantasy 16: How To Get Sephiroth’s Sword & 100,000 Gil | Endgame Secrets Guide

At the end of the story, you can find three amazing Final Fantasy 16 secrets. Some of the most useful items in the open-world are completely optional. On the path to your final goals in the continent of Ash, don’t miss out on some of the best and coolest gear in the game. You can find a powerful sword in a hidden spot, an extremely valuable treasure that can be sold for a huge gil reward, and a handy accessory to give you +500 HP. Learn where to find the best stuff in the Kingdom of Waloed, one of the endgame areas, with the locations below.

Masamune Location Guide

Requirement: Available after MQ #63: Footfalls in Ash.

The powerful Masamune Sword is a Katana — in the style of Sephiroth’s Sword in FF7 — and its the only weapon of its kind in all of FF16. It’s also incredibly easy to miss. It’s the second most powerful sword in the entire game, just below the Ragnarök and Gotterdammerung. No crafting or Notorious Marks required to get the Masamune.

: On the continent of in the , reach — a large swamp with a massive bridge connecting the two sides. In the area west of the bridge, search the southern wall of the area for a narrow passage Clive can squeeze through. This leads to one of the Chronolith Challenges called The Hand of Rhea. Next to the obelisk, you’ll find a treasure chest containing this sword.

Adamantite Gauntlet

Requirement: Available after MQ #63: Footfalls in Ash.

This unique bracer is available on the path to Reverie, a giant tower summoned by Odin. Like other items here, it is only found in the Kingdom of Waloed very close to the end of the story. You’ll find it on the path toward the enormous Deadlands Tower. The bracer grants Clive +500 HP when equipped.

Where To Find: Follow the path from the village toward Reverie tower. The area is called Edge of Infinite on the map. Before reaching the exit at the south, look to the north for a Fallen chest containing this useful accessory. It is in a small cave dead end visible on the map.

Treasure Map Location Guide & Solution

Requirement: Available after MQ #65: Brotherhood.

A valuable treasure item is located far into the game at the Kingdom of Waloed. To get started on this mini ambient quest, go to the northwest of the Great Southern Gate area of the map. Reach an old ruin with a dead body on the edge of the map guarded by enemies. There’s a glowing item on the ground near the body. Pick it up to collect the Treasure Map.

By following this Treasure Map, you can find an item that’s worth 100,000 Gil when sold. If you’ve ever worried about money, you won’t need to after this.

Treasure Map Solution: Start at The Gilded Path in Dhalmekia and travel west down the narrow path to Titan’s Wake — go to the south of Titan’s Wake to find an old camp with a treasure chest. Open it to gain One Man’s Treasure. This is a legendary item that can only be sold, it has no other use. But, it is worth 100,000 Gil making it an extremely worthwhile idea to track down.

That’s the most useful stuff we’ve found in the endgame areas so far. If there’s more, we’ll add them to the list here!