Fortnite: How to get the Nanner Buddy Back Bling

The Summer Escape event has kicked off in Fortnite and its time to celebrate. A new set of special quests have rolled out, allowing you to unlock some free rewards and get your hands on a whole lot of XP. That’s not all, as multiple items are back from the vault, including the Firework Flare Gun and Ice Cream Cones. If the Nanner Buddy Back Bling has caught your eye, here’s everything you need to know about adding it to your Fortnite locker.

The Nanner Buddy Back Bling has been released as part of the Summer Escape event. The design is inspired by a concept from community member, D3nni and it also has an alternate Tropical Style.

How to get the Nanner Buddy Back Bling in Fortnite

If you want to get the Nanner Buddy back bling, you’ll need to be a Fortnite Crew member. If you have an active subscription, you must log into Fortnite any time between now and July 18 at 9 AM ET.

The Fortnite Crew membership monthly subscription is priced at $11.99. Every month, you get access to an exclusive bundle, the season battle pass, and some extra V-Bucks. If you’re interested in the Nanner Buddy or any other Fortnite Crew benefits, you can subscribe by going to the in-game item shop, or simply locate the option through the battle pass tab.

That’s all you need to know about the Fortnite Nanner Buddy Back Bling. Sunswoon Lagoon is where the party is at, so get down there before its too late. The Summer Escape event is scheduled to end on July 18.