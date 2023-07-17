Assassin’s Creed Mirage Devs Comment On Game Length

It shouldn’t come to much surprise that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be coming in at a far shorter experience than some of the more recent entries. Developers have been expressing their desire to return to the franchise roots. With the start of Assassin’s Creed Origins, we saw a bit of an expansion for the series. There was far bigger open-world exploration and countless quests to take on. So those that are expecting the game length to follow the trend from the more recent entries might be a bit disappointed. Instead, you can expect a more condensed installment with this upcoming release.

Thanks to a report from Comicbook.com, we’re finding out that the game length was picked up and answered during a recent Reddit Q&A session. Assassin’s Creed Mirage developers took to Reddit and answered some of the questions fans of the IP had when it came to this upcoming installments. For instance, one of the questions that was asked had to deal with the length of the game. It was asked how many hours a player would need to complete the game. A fan was looking for an answer for 100% completion of Assassin’s Creed Mirage and not about the main campaign.

Sarah Beaulieu, the narrative director behind Assassin’s Creed Mirage, answered by stating that in terms of playtime, we would be closer to the first Assassin’s Creed games. Unfortunately, no specifics were given to the number of hours we might be clocking in, but that should hopefully give an idea of the game length. So in a ballpark estimate, we’re looking at a game that’s well under thirty hours to complete. We already know that there were no plans to bring out DLC either. This means you’re going to get the entire gameplay experience right when the game launches into the marketplace.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on Assassin’s Creed Mirage, we know that this title will follow Basim Ibn Ishaq. While we meet Basim during Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, this installment will take place decades before that installment, where we’re set in 9th-century Baghdad. Currently, the game is set to launch into the marketplace on October 12, 2023. When the title does release, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You can also check out a game trailer for the upcoming title in the video we have embedded below.