Tears of the Kingdom: Where To Find The Light Dragon | Locations Guide

The Light Dragon is a new dragon exclusive to Tears of the Kingdom and finding it is integral for completing the main story. Beware of spoilers ahead because after the break, we’ll explain everything. For now, we’ll keep things vague and say that the Light Dragon is one of the trickier dragons to find — it has a long route through every section of Hyrule, and if you want to find it, you can use the map below for help.

The Light Dragon is a luminous gold dragon that flies in the sky perpetually, following a specific route through the kingdom — normally it stays extremely high up in the sky. It is possible to reach even early in the game, but we recommend completing ‘The Dragon’s Tears‘ / ‘Impa and the Geoglyphs‘ main story quests. After these quests are complete, the Light Dragon will fly closer to the ground where you can reach it relatively easily from any Skyview Tower it passes.

What Is The Light Dragon’s Route?

The Light Dragon crosses through every region of Hyrule. Its route passes by every Skyview Tower — except for the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower. You can spot the Light Dragon by its distinctive gold mane and white scale body. The dragon takes multiple in-game days to circle the full map, so if you wait for her, you may be waiting a long time. Either way, here’s where you’ll want to check.

The red line shows the path of the dragon. After riding the dragon we marked locations on the map and then filled in the blanks. It’s crude, but it works!

Light Dragon Route: Thyphlo Ruins Tower -> Pikida Stonegrove Tower -> Rospro Pass Tower -> Lindor’s Brow Tower -> Central Hyrule -> Gerudo Highlands Tower -> Gerudo Canyon Tower -> Popla Foothills Tower -> Sahasra Slope Tower -> Hateno Ancient Tech Lab -> Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower -> Upland Zorana Tower -> Eldin Canyon Tower -> Ulrin Mountain Tower -> Back to Thyphlo Ruins Tower

As you can see above, the Light Dragon weaves around the regions surrounding Central Hyrule and flies relatively close to every Skyview Tower in these regions. To find the Light Dragon, you can fast-travel to each Skyview Tower. You’ll also need to complete ‘The Dragon’s Tears‘ / ‘Impa and the Geoglyphs‘ — by finding all the geoglyph tears on the map, you’ll summon the Light Dragon to fly closer to the ground. You can begin this main story quest by travelling to New Serenne Stable on the path toward Rito Village, northwest of Lookout Landing.

Beginning the quest with Impa — she’s on the platform in the massive geoglyph near the stable. Ride the balloon up, then look for a tear symbol. The memory pools are always located in glowing tear-shaped symbols on the geoglyphs. One will fill in and glow when you get close. By following this quest, you’ll later follow Impa into a lost ruin with geoglyph locations marked on a giant map. Use this map to locate all the geoglyphs and activate them.

Why Find The Light Dragon?

We’re not entering spoiler territory. Turn back now! We won’t explain everything, but we will explain one of the biggest mysteries in Tears of the Kingdom.

The Light Dragon is where you’ll find the restored Master Sword. Unlike in the previous game, travelling to the Korok’s Forbidden Forest, which is much trickier this time, actually doesn’t help you locate the Master Sword. Doing the Forbidden Forest quest and the geoglyphs will mark the sword location on your map in a quest. But only if you do both.

The Master Sword can be acquired at any point in the story — you don’t have to find all the Geoglyphs to call down the Light Dragon, but it is much, much more difficult to reach. The Light Dragon flies high in the skies above Hylia, and can only be reached with flying machines using Zonai devices — and even then, only from extremely high areas on the Sky map. But getting the repaired Master Sword will greatly improve your chances of defeating Ganon. That’s why you’ll want to find the Light Dragon, and what all this is for.