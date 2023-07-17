BattleBit Remastered: How To Use A Controller On PC

While controllers are technically compatible and with BattleBit Remastered on PC, getting them to work properly isn’t easy. If you’re one of the many players looking for a way to enable controllers in the fastest growing massively online FPS on Steam, then we’ve got a few pointers you’ll want to use. This method should get any controller working — but we’re going to especially focus on the Nintendo Switch Pro, Xbox One / Series X and Playstation 4 / 5 controllers. Yes, you can even use Joy-Cons if you really want to.

How To Use A Controller

No matter what controller you’re using, the setup should be roughly the same. Follow these steps to get started — then tweak to get the results you want. Simply plugging a controller in and using it is impossible currently for BattleBit without extensive extra work. You’ll need to use Steam Controller Configuration and community customization to get the best possible results.

Plug your controller into the PC . The controller will light up. Official controllers (Xbox / PS5) will light up blue to indicate the controller is recognized by Steam .

. The controller will light up. Official controllers (Xbox / PS5) will light up to indicate the controller is recognized by . Go to Steam -> Settings -> External Gamepad Settings and toggle to the connected controller. This should happen automatically. If it doesn’t, do it manually.

NOTE: The back pedals for Xbox Elite Controllers may not appear naturally on the Steam Config. Try downloading Microsoft controller drivers here.

Next, go to the BattleBit Remastered main menu. Access the settings (cog wheel above broadcast) and Manage -> Controller .

(cog wheel above broadcast) and -> . Set your controller here and manage the button layout. You can edit layout — but that’s difficult. You’re better off using a community layout.

In Settings -> Manage -> Controller , access Layouts . Select your current Layout then go to Community Layouts .

-> -> , access . Select your then go to . If Community Layouts aren’t appeared, select “ Show All Layouts ” at the bottom of the menu. Search for a Community Layout for your specific controller .

aren’t appeared, select “ ” at the bottom of the menu. Search for a Community Layout for your . After choosing a layout, select Apply Layout.

Don’t forget to change these basic layouts — turning on toggles will improve your gamepad experience. You can also change important settings like Sensitivity or Dead Zone.

To improve play with a controller, change these settings.

Sprint: Toggle ON

Aim: Toggle ON

Lean: Toggle ON

Set your default reload. (Tactical / Retention)

Set how to reload. (Hold button or double-tap for Tactical / Retention reload.)

There are many, many community layouts to test out. You can also try third-party tools to help enable controller support. Both of these cost money — and BattleBit will eventually include full controller support in later updates. Until then, only use these programs as a last resort.

These programs can be used to enable controller support on other games — so even when BattleBit updates, these programs might serve a purpose for you.