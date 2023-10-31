Super Mario Wonder: Where To Find Every Collectable In ‘Angry Spikes And Sinkin’ Pipes’

Walkthrough for every collectable to be found in 'Angry Spikes And Sinking' Pipes ' for Super Mario Wonder's first world.

Up until this point, Super Mario Wonder has had you operating under the assumption that the ground is safe – that the earth won’t fail if your feet don’t. Well, that’s all about to change in ‘Angry Spikes And Sinkin’ Pipes’. As the name implies, things are pretty darn unstable, and if you aren’t careful, you will fall to your doom.

In this guide, we are going to walk you through how to find every Purple Coin and Wonder Seed in ‘Angry Spikes And Sinkin’ Pipes’ so you can get 100% completion. Thankfully, there is no secret exit in this level, so you should be able to blaze through this stage in a single run.

More Super Mario Wonder content:

Beginner Tips | What Do Flower Coins Do? | Every Character & Their Differences | Welcome To Flower Kingdom Guide

Purple Coin #1

Early in the stage, you will spot a blue flower. These, as you may have noticed, alter the stage in various ways. This can be something as simple as spawning items to unveiling hidden passageways. This flower will spawn a pipe that takes you to the background. Head to the left to find your first Purple Coin.

Purple Coin #2

This second coin is pretty darn close to the first. All you have to do is progress the level a smidge and you will see it hovering near some Music Blocks, quite literally in plain sight. If you have the ‘Add ‘!’ Blocks’ Badge this coin is even easier to grab since the nearby ball-thrower can’t hit you.

Purple Coin #3

After you have nabbed the halfway flag, grab the nearby blue flower to spawn a Purple Coin. It’s guarded by 3 Piranha Plants. If you stand on the left-most pipe, it will lower, allowing you to deal with the plants and nab the coin.

Wonder Seed #1

The first Wonder Seed is fairly well-hidden and easy to miss. Look for a POW Block and head to the right. You will see a flower on a pipe. Stand on this pipe and have it sink off-screen. You won’t die from this. Instead, you will be sent to a secret area where the Wonder Seed resides.

All you have to do here is survive the music scene as enemies throw spiked balls at you. Just jump over the balls until the event is over and grab the Wonder Seed. Easy.

Flag & Wonder Seed #2

Like always, the final Wonder Seed is obtained when you finish the level. However, if you want the best completion, you need to reach the top of the flagpole and grab the flag. This is fairly simple as all you have to do is sprint, jump, and spin to reach it. If you have the ‘Add ‘!’ Blocks’ Badge equipped, extra blocks are spawned near the pole making the Flag trivial.

That’s all we have on Super Mario Wonder for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Mario content.