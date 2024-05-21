Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC Gets Story Trailer

The expansion is now only one month away.

Just one month away from Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, a new story trailer for the long-awaited DLC expansion has been revealed to begin the countdown to its release. First announced in February 2023, the release will bring with it a completely new story, world, weapons, enemies, and additional RPG features.

Check out the trailer below:

“Guided by Empyrean Miquella, players are beckoned to the Land of Shadow, a place obscured by the Erdtree where the goddess Marika first set foot,” reads a description of the DLC on Elden Ring’s official website. “In these strange new lands, players discover the dark secrets of the world as they meet others who follow in Miquella’s footsteps with ulterior motives.”

Earlier this week, the dev team revealed one of the new enemies players can expect to meet in the Realm of Shadow.

Selling over 23 million copies since its initial release, Elden Ring snagged the Game of the Year award at the 2023 D.I.C.E. Awards, the 2023 Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards, The Game Awards 2022, and the 2022 Golden Joystick Awards, among others.

In an interview earlier this month, From Software president Hidetaka Miyazaki stressed that Shadow of the Erdtree would be the only DLC released for Elden Ring, though a sequel hasn’t been completely ruled out.

“We don’t want to say this is the end of the Elden Ring saga for now. I think we said a similar thing at the end of Dark Souls 3. We didn’t want to flatten those possibilities or put a pin in them just at that time. We don’t have any current plans to make a second DLC or a sequel, but we definitely don’t want to snuff out that possibility. We think that there could well be something in the future,” Miyazaki said.

The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion for Elden Ring will be released in just one month on June 21, 2024.