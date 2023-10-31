Super Mario Wonder: Where To Find Every Collectable In ‘Bulrush Express’

Bulrush Express is one of the hardest levels in Super Mario Wonder’s World 1. In fact, it probably is the most difficult. If you want to overcome it, you are going to need precision platforming and keen reactions. If you want to grab everything along the way, be prepared to take even more deaths.

In this guide, we are going to walk you through how to find every Purple Coin and Wonder Seed in ‘Bulrush Express’ so you can get 100% completion. To make things even more difficult, this level has a Secret Exit which you will want to find because it not only gives you more Wonder Seeds, but it unlocks more levels.

Note: We highly recommend you go into the level as Elephant Mario as this will make accessing the Secret Exit far easier.

More Super Mario Wonder content:

Beginner Tips | What Do Flower Coins Do? | Every Character & Their Differences | Welcome To Flower Kingdom Guide

Wonder Seed #1

Most of this level operates under the effects of the Wonder Seed. Jump over the Bulrush enemies at the level start and head down the pipe. You will grab the Wonder Seed and trigger a stampede. Your goal here is to ride the Stampede until the end of the stage which can be done mostly by standing on the stampede and ducking. This won’t get you any collectables, but it will get you to the end if that’s what you want.

Purple Coin #1

The first Purple Coin will appear early on in the level. You will have to jump on some snails to gain enough height to grab it but be warned, you have to be quick. If you hesitate or take too long, you will grab the coin but fail to land on the stampede. Don’t worry, if you die here, you keep the Purple Coin.

Purple Coin #2

The second Purple Coin is far easier to get. It will appear after the second blue button (you don’t need to hit the button). Just jump up and get it before returning to the Stampede. Like with everything in this level, you will need to be quick if you want to avoid death.

Purple Coin #3

The final Purple Coin appears after the third blue button (you don’t need to push this one either). It’s very similar to the first Purple Coin in that you need to jump on a snail to grab it. However, this time it is a giant snail and it’s much harder to jump on without taking damage. Time your jump, grab the coin, and land back on the stampede.

Flag & Wonder Seed #2

To complete the level normally just head up the pipe and use the snails to get enough height to reach the top of the flagpole. Easy. You will also receive a Wonder Seed for completing the level as per usual.

Secret Exit

The Secret Exit requires Elephant Mario. Once you have finished the stampede section you will notice some breakable blocks. Use your trunk to break through them to find the secret exit and receive another Wonder Seed.

That’s all we have on Super Mario Wonder for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Mario content.