Super Mario Wonder: Where To Find Every Collectable In ‘Sproings In The Twilight Forest’

Walkthrough for every collectable to be found in 'Sproings In The Twilight Forest' for Super Mario Wonder's first world.

This is the first secret level in Super Mario Wonder, and it’s a stand-out level due to its wonderful visuals. This level uses intense shadows to create silhouettes making it a bit trickier to navigate, but very pleasing to the eye. You are going to have to get a bit tricky if you want to find everything here.

In this guide, we are going to walk you through how to find every Purple Coin and Wonder Seed in ‘Sproings In The Twilight Forest’ so you can get 100% completion. Thankfully, there is no secret exit in this level, so you should be able to blaze through this stage in a single run.

Note: Due to the nature of the level, everything is black. We will still refer to Purple Coins as Purple Coins for ease of reading. You can tell them apart from regular coins due to their distinct size and shape.

Purple Coin #1

The first Purple Coin appears fairly early on and is near a Paratroopa. Jump on the Paratroopa and hold ‘Y’ to pick up the shell. Throw the shell at the blocks blocking the Purple Coin and grab it. You can also use Elephant Mario’s trunk if you have that form on hand.

Purple Coin #2

The second Purple Coin is a bit of a nightmare as it requires some very precise platforming and timing. You will also likely need the Wall Jump badge. In the picture above, you need to time your jump so you land on the Sproing as it approaches the edge of the platform but before it falls down. Then hold the jump button to get extra height. Wall jump off of the ledge to get more height and then land on the platform. Grab the coin and you’re good to go.

This coin might take several attempts to get.

Wonder Seed #1 & Purple Coin #3

After the halfway point you will encounter a glowing Sproing. Defeat it to spawn a Wonder Seed and to transform into Long Mario. This form has no real benefit – in fact, you are far harder to manoeuvre. However, when you crouch in this form, the environment warps to reveal hidden items. This is key to finding both the Wonder Seed and the final Purple Coin.

The third Purple Coin is pretty easy. You can see it under a platform. Simply crouch and walk to the left. That’s it. You’ve got all three coins.

The Wonder Seed is a bit harder to spot if you don’t know where to look. Near the end of the level, you will see two distinct-looking trees. Stand between them and crouch. This will pull a Wonder Seed from offscreen to you, ending the event.

Flag & Wonder Seed #2

As always, the final Wonder Seed is obtained once you complete the level. You will also want to reach the top of the Flagpole if you are gunning for 100% completion. The trick here is to use the Sproings to get some extra height to reach the top. Spin to make it even easier.

That’s all we have on Super Mario Wonder for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Mario content.