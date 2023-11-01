Super Mario Wonder: Where To Find Every Collectable In ‘Cosmic Hoppos’

‘Cosmic Hoppos’ is the final Secret Level in Super Mario Wonder’s first world, and it’s one of the best. It’s not particularly difficult, but it is a lot of fun. This is mostly (entirely…) down to getting an opportunity to mess with the Hoppos from earlier in the World. Only this time, they are COSMIC Hoppos. Trust us, it makes a difference.

In this guide, we are going to walk you through how to find every Purple Coin and Wonder Seed in ‘Cosmic Hoppos’ so you can get 100% completion. Thankfully, there is no secret exit in this level, so you should be able to blaze through this stage in a single run.

Purple Coin #1

The first Purple Coin is unmissable as it is on the beaten path and in the open. It is a bit too high to jump up to without a bit of a run-up, however. Use the slope to the right of the coin and then jump at the peak to just enough height to nab the coin.

Purple Coin #2

This coin is also unmissable, even if it is rather tricky to get to. You have three options to get to it. You can sprint-jump to the cloud enemy and then bounce off of it to reach the coin. Alternatively, you can use the Wall Jump Badge to avoid the cloud-bouncing. Finally, if you use the ‘Add ‘!’ Blocks’ Badge, additional blocks will be spawned allowing you to basically walk to the coin. Pick your poison and grab the loot.

Purple Coin #3

The final Purple Coin is hidden off-screen to your left. You can spot it by spying an opening that is blocked by a Hoppo. Knock it out of the way and enter. The Coin is right above you but hard to reach from where you are standing. Head to the left and use the Hoppos to bounce over and grab the coin.

Wonder Seed #1

The first Wonder Seed is obtained by jumping on a particularly glowy Hoppo. This will launch you into space where you are required to slowly (and carefully) navigate around spikes and Hoppos. This section is linear and ends with you avoiding a Giant Cosmic Hoppo and grabbing the Wonder Seed.

Flag & Wonder Seed #2

The final Wonder Seed is obtained by completing the level. As always, reaching the top of the Flagpole is required if you want to get 100% completion. Thankfully it’s very easy to do thanks to the nearby Hoppo. Grab the flag, take the Seed, and move on to the next level.

