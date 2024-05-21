Journey to the Savage Planet Sequel Potentially on the Way

Fans of the 2020 action-adventure game Journey to the Savage Planet might have cause to celebrate if a new trademark filing is to be believed. According to new paperwork from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office, a sequel to the game may currently be in development.

Originally designed as one of the first exclusive games for Google Stadia, Journey to the Savage Planet became a surprise hit after releasing on other platforms, including Xbox Game Pass and Steam. The title follows a safe explorer who must explore a planet’s wildlife to find a way home and includes both Metroidvania and open-world elements.

The filing in question was submitted by Raccoon Logic Studios Inc., which was founded by original devs from Typhoon Studios after it was shut down in 2021. It details two interesting trademarks: Savage Planet and Revenge of the Savage Planet. The studio is also hiring new developers, which only leads more credence to the belief that Journey to the Savage Planet isn’t over just yet.

“WELCOME TO THE PIONEER PROGRAM,” the original game’s description reads. “As the newest recruit of Kindred Aerospace – The 4th best interstellar space exploration company – Your job is to determine if the planet ARY-26 planet is fit for humans. You may be short on equipment and experience, but good luck!”

Journey to the Savage Planet was released in 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. Despite its small budget, it garnered positive reviews and met all sales expectations by Typhoon Studios.