Hades 2: How To Get Nightmare

Upgrading your weapons in Hades 2 is easier said than done. There are things to be felled, loot to be stashed, and deaths to be had long before you get a whiff of the system. Heck, we wouldn’t be surprised if you didn’t know that weapon upgrades existed since they are locked away, never to be seen.

Melinoe needs all the help she can get to defeat Chronos, and these buffed weapons are certainly one way to even the playing field. It’s just a shame that the requirement to upgrade most of your weapons is Nightmare, a resource that is incredibly difficult to harvest and even harder to unlock. Let’s dive right in.

Note: Do be aware that Hades 2 is still in Early Access, so anything and everything is subject to change.

More Hades 2 content:

Beginner Tips | How To Reach The Surface | How To Survive The Surface | How To Get Nectar | How To Unlock Every Tool | How To Upgrade Your Tools | How To Unlock Every Weapon | How To Unlock Weapon Aspects | Complete Incantation Guide | How To Unlock Every Keepsake | Complete Resource Guide | How To Unlock Every Arcana | Obol Points Guide | Chaos Trials

What Is Nightmare?

Nightmare is a very late-game resource in Hades 2 that only comes from one place, and it is very difficult to get in high quantities. It is required to upgrade most of Melinoe’s arsenal. More specifically, it is primarily used to upgrade any Weapon Aspect that is not Melinoe’s unique Aspect. For example, if you want to upgrade the Aspect Of Thanatos for the Moonstone Axe, you’re going to have to get some Nightmare.

Melinoe’s Aspect is far easier to upgrade by comparison and does not require Nightmare (as far as we know at least).

Where To Find Nightmare In Hades 2

Nightmare is a reward given to you when you complete a Testament under the Oath Of The Unseen. Testaments are challenge runs that force you to use specific weapons against specific bosses whilst adding dangerous modifiers to the difficulty. You could be tasked with defeating Polyphemus with the Moonstone Axe with 3 modifiers (or Vows) active.

You will typically only get one Nightmare per successful Testament, which makes it one of the hardest resources to gather in all of Hades 2. Not only that, but Hades 2 is very difficult as standard, so increasing the difficulty even further is not recommended for beginners. Nightmare-infused weapons are very powerful but if you don’t have the skill set to earn them yet, it’s best to save yourself the frustration.

How To Unlock The Oath Of The Unseen

Just unlocking the potential to collect Nightmare is a challenge, however. The Oath Of The Unseen is only unlocked after defeating Chronos for the first time. This is one of the few upgrades in Hades 2 that doesn’t require an Incantation after the fact. Instead, you just get it once Time has been (temporarily) slain.

This is a herculean feat that could take you tens of hours to accomplish, so buckle up, you are in for the long haul.

That’s all we have on Hades 2 for now. Be sure to check out our other guides for more tips, tricks, and general content.